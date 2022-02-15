Jurgen Klopp discussed Jordan Henderson‘s fitness, talked up a reunion at the San Siro and praised Luis Diaz ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

Here are five key things from Klopp’s pre-Inter press conference…

“No issues” for Hendo

After a dismal performance upon his return from a back injury at Burnley, there has been concern over Jordan Henderson‘s place in the side going forward.

But Klopp has insisted there are “no issues” with his captain’s fitness, and even deduced that the journalist asking if there were any underlying problems was “hiding something” in his question.

Put simply, the manager is aware of the debate over Henderson’s form, but there is no suggestion at this point that he will be dropping him.

Away goal talk

This season brings a big change to the knockout stages of the Champions League, with UEFA abolishing the away goals rule that gave visiting sides an incentive to attack.

It has been a key factor behind the excitement of Europe’s top-tier tournament, and getting rid of it has proved controversial.

However, while Klopp admitted he “liked the rule” and “doesn’t know why exactly they scrapped it,” he added that there would be no “massive impact” on Liverpool as “we go there to get a result” regardless.

Expect changes

A last-16 clash at the San Siro is likely to see Klopp favour experience in his side, but he has accepted the need for “fresh legs” as he presides over a fully fit squad.

“If I have the opportunity to make more changes, that’s how it is,” he explained.

“That means I cannot just play always the same lineup just because we won the last game.”

Klopp’s reunion

Wednesday night will see Klopp reunited with a former player in Ivan Perisic, who played under the German at Borussia Dortmund, and the Liverpool boss was full of praise.

“I worked together with him. We were very successful, we won the double in Germany,” the explained.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting him [again]. I like Ivan Perisic a lot.”

More Diaz praise!

It is unclear whether Klopp will restore Luis Diaz to his starting lineup after leaving him unused at Turf Moor at the weekend, but the manager was again asked about his role.

“His joy and his love for football is so obvious,” he said.

“When I see him training, he cannot stop smiling – I’ve never had a player like this, it’s crazy!

“We are so, so happy to have him here, it’s absolutely great. We expect a lot from him in the future. Now already, but in the future as well.

“I have a good feeling it will be a really nice story with Luis at Liverpool.”