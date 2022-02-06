Jurgen Klopp was left with plenty to smile over following the 3-1 victory against Cardiff, including Harvey Elliott‘s goalscoring return and Luis Diaz‘s lively start.

Here are three key points from the boss after Liverpool’s win over Cardiff on Sunday:

A ‘proper fairytale’

“I am, absolutely [pleased for him]. With the goal, it became a proper fairytale.

“The situation in Leeds, it wasn’t nice, we lost him with this horrible injury and all the way through he was very patient.

“The medical department did an incredible job with him but he was patient enough to do all the necessary steps and coming on is already a great step, but scoring this nice goal makes it a proper fairytale.

“I’m really happy for him, he was over the moon – it was touching.”

‘I LOVE it’

It may have only been a 32-minute debut, but Luis Diaz packed a lot into it – including an assist and a scare over a possible knee injury.

“It was a scary moment, that’s true!” You were not alone in thinking that, Jurgen!

Thankfully, it was a contact injury that left the squad to say “‘Welcome to England’ – now he has his first assist and his first little scar,” but the boss does not think “it’ll be anything serious.”

His role in Takumi Minamino‘s goal meanwhile had the boss visibly delighted, saying: “The goal he set up for Taki was absolutely incredible, the high press, counter-press – I love it!”

A fit squad, for once!

The manager has a rare luxury of having more options than he needs, a welcome conundrum that he hopes does not change anytime soon!

“When they are all fit we have a really good squad, we never said anything different,” Klopp said.

“We have to use that, of course. It never really happened where they were all fit, it’s now the first time really.

“Let’s hope nothing happens tonight in the game in Africa and the two boys come back as well – let’s see. We are in no doubt about the quality of our squad.

“Today, in this moment, it looks like they are all fit. Even Divock Origi trained last week, but let’s see what news I get tomorrow.”