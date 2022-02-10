Taiwo Awoniyi only left Liverpool in July, but the Nigeria striker is already hoping to return to the Premier League in the future, admitting it is his “dream.”

It was a difficult time for Awoniyi while on the books at Anfield, rarely setting foot on Merseyside let alone making an appearance for the Reds – even in a friendly.

The 24-year-old was involved in pre-season training last summer, but was ultimately sold six years after joining from the Imperial Soccer Academy, heading to Union Berlin for £6.5 million.

Liverpool made a £6.1 million profit on their outlay, and Awoniyi has been given the platform as a first-choice starter in the Bundesliga, after seven loan moves.

Already settled at Union after a loan spell in 2020/21, the striker has found an excellent run of form as a permanent fixture, with 14 goals and three assists in 28 appearances so far.

He has found the back of the net in eight of the 18 league games in which he has featured, and is averaging a goal or assist every 107 minutes for the Berlin club.

But speaking to Kicker this week, Awoniyi has revealed his “dream” is to return to the Premier League, even adding that “everyone knows that.”

“The Premier League is my dream. Everyone knows that, including here in the club,” he explained.

“The decisive difference for me is that if I lived in England, it would be easier for my wife and child, if only because of the language.

“Also, my sister and a brother live on the island.”

It seems unlikely Awoniyi would ever head back to Liverpool, given he was never afforded a chance in six years under Jurgen Klopp – though that was largely due to work permit issues.

But there is a likelihood that a Premier League club would gamble on a player who has now proved himself on a consistent basis in the German top flight, as well as establishing himself with Nigeria. West Brom, Fulham and Stoke have all held an interested.

Crucially, Liverpool will bank a portion of any future fee for Awoniyi, having negotiated a 10 percent sell-on clause in their deal with Union.