Hendo’s death stare & Van Dijk’s prowess – 5 things fans spotted after Inter 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool’s Champions League knockout campaign got underway in a perfect manner, with Inter Milan kept under control in a game that threw up plenty for fans to talk about.

The Reds had to wait to create an advantage over the Italians on their home turf, but two goals in the space of eight minutes left no question of who is in the driver’s seat.

Shots on target proved hard on what was a typical European night but Liverpool’s defensive wall and game-changers from the bench made all the difference.

Roberto Firmino‘s eighth goal of the season got things rolling with a perfectly placed header, while Mohamed Salah was not to let another game go by without his name on the scoresheet.

And from the victory came moments fans could not help but spot across social media.

 

Hendo gives Matip the eye!

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson (C) after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goal celebrations are always a team affair, with plenty of slaps on the back and ruffling of the hair, but the captain did not take too kindly to Joel Matip‘s involvement at the San Siro.

Watching on from the touchline as Firmino steered his header goalbound, Matip was then there to dish out some heavy hits to his teammates and Henderson’s look said it all!

But if that angle did not get you, just look at Matip’s face! Class.

 

A hug from Virg…

On the topic of goal celebrations, typically one celebrates with their own team…but not Virgil van Dijk.

He instead first got his national compatriot, Denzel Dumfries, in on the action despite Salah’s goal meaning that Inter were then down 2-0, there was really nothing the defender could do:

When your Dutch captain gives you a hug, you accept it. Gold!

 

And he didn’t stop there!

But Dumfries was not the only one bamboozled by the big man, just ask Lautaro Martinez!

A one-on-one quickly turned into a run toward the corner post and with five Reds against the two men of Inter, he really did not stand a chance, did he?!

Van Dijk is back to his best, we love to see it.

 

Salah’s shirt takes flight

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: An FC Internazionale Milano supporter with a sign asking for the shirt of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They’re at every game in every stadium, a plea for a shirt, a boot or anything – cardboard or paper for as far as the eye can see.

It’s a trend that is growing and has readily been at the centre of social media criticism, and Salah’s name is often adorned on the sign when Liverpool are in town.

It was no different at the San Siro and one Inter fan got his wish fulfilled, with the No. 11 making his way to the stands to lob his match-worn shirt over the fence:

It’s still a classy gesture from Salah even if you are not in favour of such pleas, as he certainly does not have to fulfil the wish, it’s just who he is.

 

A Roma reunion

Alisson and Salah were back in Italy, a place they once called home before making the move to Liverpool and the match pitted them up against Edin Dzeko.

To many, he’s ex-Man City but for the Reds duo he is their former Roma teammate, making for a reunion on Wednesday night:

But Boring James Milner had something to say about a certain Dzeko…

