Jota’s final fitness race & Richarlison’s ‘banter’ windup – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are sitting pretty in Europe and now return for a few domestic tests – with Diogo Jota facing a fight to make it back for the League Cup final after injury.

Diogo Jota out of weekend – and in a race for the final

Not the worst news, in terms of potential length out, but not exactly great news either – Diogo Jota‘s ankle injury picked up against Inter Milan will definitely see him sidelined for the next week.

That means he misses the game against Norwich this weekend, which we all would have expected after he was withdrawn at the break in the San Siro, but several reporters broke the news on Thursday evening that the Portuguese forward is in a protective boot and facing a “race” to be fit for Wembley.

Dominic King detailed that the club are not ruling him out of facing Chelsea at this stage, but he has now had a scan and the hope is that the issue will turn out to be a minor one which can settle quickly.

It appears unlikely at this stage, then, that he’ll be available to face Leeds in midweek either – but stay tuned for more details in the coming days.

Inter impressed, Reds rampant

Harvey Elliott revealed he’s living his “dream” after the match and his European debut, with the squad all delighted at the win and fighting for major honours

Latest Liverpool FC news

The national and online media were impressed with Klopp’s in-game management and ability to change the game with his subs in Milan

Richarlison has complained that Liverpool fans’ “total banter” on social media is always trying to “make fun of us” at Everton (it’s not hard mate!) and says he’d rather anyone won the Champions League but the Reds

And among the five things Reds’ fans noticed during the win last night was Hendo’s magical “death stare” after the opening goal – if you saw it, you know!

Latest Premier League chat

Paul Pogba is suddenly open to offers around the Premier League – maybe he’s realised the ridiculous wages aren’t there anywhere else and he won’t get in the PSG team, so Leicester suddenly look attractive…

Raphinha has rejected a contract offer of renewal with Leeds and is keeping his options open for a potential move in the summer. How do we work subliminal messages here? C-o-m-e-t-o-A-n-f-i-e-l-d-m-a-t-e

Rafael Leao has emerged as the newest striker who will be rejecting Arsenal‘s advances this summer – they’ll learn their place soon enough!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You’ve heard of Liverpool South, right? That Wembley place? Think we’ve got a new Wembley East now, too.

AC Milan ?

Inter ? Liverpool win in Milan for the second time this season ? pic.twitter.com/WDSfZj4uiH — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees a bunch of teams play Europa. You choose.