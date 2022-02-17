Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jota’s final fitness race & Richarlison’s ‘banter’ windup – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are sitting pretty in Europe and now return for a few domestic tests – with Diogo Jota facing a fight to make it back for the League Cup final after injury.

 

Diogo Jota out of weekend – and in a race for the final

Not the worst news, in terms of potential length out, but not exactly great news either – Diogo Jota‘s ankle injury picked up against Inter Milan will definitely see him sidelined for the next week.

That means he misses the game against Norwich this weekend, which we all would have expected after he was withdrawn at the break in the San Siro, but several reporters broke the news on Thursday evening that the Portuguese forward is in a protective boot and facing a “race” to be fit for Wembley.

Dominic King detailed that the club are not ruling him out of facing Chelsea at this stage, but he has now had a scan and the hope is that the issue will turn out to be a minor one which can settle quickly.

It appears unlikely at this stage, then, that he’ll be available to face Leeds in midweek either – but stay tuned for more details in the coming days.

 

Inter impressed, Reds rampant

Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Round of Sixteen Leg One match between FC Inter Milan (Giuseppe Maffia / Alamy Stock Photo)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Richarlison has complained that Liverpool fans’ “total banter” on social media is always trying to “make fun of us” at Everton (it’s not hard mate!) and says he’d rather anyone won the Champions League but the Reds

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Leeds United's Raphael Dias Belloli 'Raphinha' (R) and Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Paul Pogba is suddenly open to offers around the Premier League – maybe he’s realised the ridiculous wages aren’t there anywhere else and he won’t get in the PSG team, so Leicester suddenly look attractive…
  • Raphinha has rejected a contract offer of renewal with Leeds and is keeping his options open for a potential move in the summer. How do we work subliminal messages here? C-o-m-e-t-o-A-n-f-i-e-l-d-m-a-t-e
  • Rafael Leao has emerged as the newest striker who will be rejecting Arsenal‘s advances this summer – they’ll learn their place soon enough!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You’ve heard of Liverpool South, right? That Wembley place? Think we’ve got a new Wembley East now, too.

Tonight’s late fixture sees a bunch of teams play Europa. You choose.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments