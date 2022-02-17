Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Mo Salah hits 8 straight with Elliott and Milner on opposite ends of spectrum

It was a night that saw records tumble and incredible numbers posted by Liverpool players, including Harvey Elliott‘s age-defying feat in the Champions League.

Liverpool have edged closer to their fourth Champions League quarter-final thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah and a defensive stronghold.

The night started as a cagey one before the Reds’ quality rose to the fore, ensuring the San Siro was home to a record or two from Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

It was a milestone occasion for Elliott and James Milner, while Salah continues to know nothing but how to break and equal records.

 

He’s only 18!

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Speaking and playing with such maturity, at times it is easy to forget that Elliott is still a teenager forging his way in the game.

And he took a significant step at the San Siro as his manager showed the faith he has in the youngster by naming him in his XI for the first leg of the last-16 tie.

By doing so, Elliott became Liverpool’s youngest player ever player to start in Europe’s premier competition at just 18 years and 318 days, as per Opta, surpassing Trent Alexander-Arnold (18 years and 354 days).

Adding to that, he is also the youngest ever English player to make his Champions League debut in the knockout stages – simply incredible.

He would play 59 minutes on his debut in what was his first start since his injury back in September, with Klopp later saying he had “really good moments but we all know he can play much better.”

 

Salah is inevitable

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was Salah’s 24th goal of the season against Inter, but that was not the only impressive number to come from his strike.

His goal means he has now extended his current club record of scoring in eight successive European away games, deadly to say the least.

They have come at the home of Inter, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

Not to mention, Salah also became only the second player to score against both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the same Champions League campaign, following in the footsteps of Peter Crouch.

The ex-Red managed the feat with Tottenham back in 2010/11 and in typical Crouch fashion, had a brilliant reply to the Egyptian matching his record, saying: “That was the record he wanted. Well done Mo, you should be so proud.”

Add it to the growing list!

 

800 up for Milner!

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The veteran hit a notable milestone when he came off the bench and replaced Thiago in the 86th-minute, with it representing his 800th senior club appearance.

An incredible tally for a career that has spanned 20 seasons and six clubs, with Liverpool sitting at the top of his appearance list.

The breakdown of his 800 appearances are: 275 games for Liverpool, 203 Man City, 136 Newcastle, 126 Aston Villa, 54 Leeds and 6 for Swindon Town.

And it is a tally that will only grow this season and next after Klopp confirmed the 36-year-old is “desperate to play on” and that “he will play football next year, definitely.”

