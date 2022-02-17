It was a night that saw records tumble and incredible numbers posted by Liverpool players, including Harvey Elliott‘s age-defying feat in the Champions League.

Liverpool have edged closer to their fourth Champions League quarter-final thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah and a defensive stronghold.

The night started as a cagey one before the Reds’ quality rose to the fore, ensuring the San Siro was home to a record or two from Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

It was a milestone occasion for Elliott and James Milner, while Salah continues to know nothing but how to break and equal records.

He’s only 18!

Speaking and playing with such maturity, at times it is easy to forget that Elliott is still a teenager forging his way in the game.

And he took a significant step at the San Siro as his manager showed the faith he has in the youngster by naming him in his XI for the first leg of the last-16 tie.

By doing so, Elliott became Liverpool’s youngest player ever player to start in Europe’s premier competition at just 18 years and 318 days, as per Opta, surpassing Trent Alexander-Arnold (18 years and 354 days).

18 – Aged 18 years and 318 days, Harvey Elliott is the youngest player ever to start a European Cup/Champions League match for Liverpool (excl. qualifiers), overtaking teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (18y 354d v Spartak Moscow in 2017). Stage. pic.twitter.com/gIXvm6nm89 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2022

Adding to that, he is also the youngest ever English player to make his Champions League debut in the knockout stages – simply incredible.

He would play 59 minutes on his debut in what was his first start since his injury back in September, with Klopp later saying he had “really good moments but we all know he can play much better.”

Salah is inevitable

It was Salah’s 24th goal of the season against Inter, but that was not the only impressive number to come from his strike.

His goal means he has now extended his current club record of scoring in eight successive European away games, deadly to say the least.

They have come at the home of Inter, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

Not to mention, Salah also became only the second player to score against both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the same Champions League campaign, following in the footsteps of Peter Crouch.

That was the record he wanted Well done Mo you should be so proud https://t.co/P6oLDOplm0 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 17, 2022

The ex-Red managed the feat with Tottenham back in 2010/11 and in typical Crouch fashion, had a brilliant reply to the Egyptian matching his record, saying: “That was the record he wanted. Well done Mo, you should be so proud.”

Add it to the growing list!

800 up for Milner!

The veteran hit a notable milestone when he came off the bench and replaced Thiago in the 86th-minute, with it representing his 800th senior club appearance.

An incredible tally for a career that has spanned 20 seasons and six clubs, with Liverpool sitting at the top of his appearance list.

The breakdown of his 800 appearances are: 275 games for Liverpool, 203 Man City, 136 Newcastle, 126 Aston Villa, 54 Leeds and 6 for Swindon Town.

800 – @JamesMilner tonight made the 800th appearance of his senior club career (275 Liverpool, 203 Manchester City, 136 Newcastle United, 126 Aston Villa, 54 Leeds United, 6 Swindon Town). Milner has averaged 40 games per season across his 20-season professional career. Enduring. pic.twitter.com/blUX0IXS3w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2022

And it is a tally that will only grow this season and next after Klopp confirmed the 36-year-old is “desperate to play on” and that “he will play football next year, definitely.”