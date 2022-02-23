It’s another huge night at Anfield with Leeds the visitors, and Jurgen Klopp‘s men know a win will move them to within three points of Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight's blog is run by Dan Clubbe

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bate, McCarron, Kenneh, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts

