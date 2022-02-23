Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) challenges Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leeds – Follow the Reds’ crucial league clash here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s another huge night at Anfield with Leeds the visitors, and Jurgen Klopp‘s men know a win will move them to within three points of Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bate, McCarron, Kenneh, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments