LIVE: Senegal vs. Egypt – Follow the Mane vs. Salah AFCON final here

Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah lock horns in the Africa Cup of Nations final this evening as Senegal take on Egypt. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff in Cameroon at the Olembe Stadium is at 7pm (GMT).

Tonights’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Senegal: Mendy, Ciss, Bouna Sarr, Diallo, Koulibaly, Mendy, Kouyate, Mane, Gueye, Ismaila Sarr.

Egypt: Abou Gabal, Ashour, El Fotouh, Abdelmonem, El Wensh, Elneny, Fathy, El Soleya, Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Marmoush.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Fan Comments