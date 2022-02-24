Jurgen Klopp was previously not an overly optimistic figure regarding the injuries to Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the cup final, but the former is said to be making a strong case.

The Reds were dealt two blows at the San Siro with Jota’s ankle injury and Firmino’s muscle-related injury, forcing their absence against Norwich and Leeds and doubts for Wembley.

But while there is some hope for the No. 20, the Brazilian is not expected to recover in time from what the Daily Mail‘s Dominic King reports is an adductor injury.

Time is not on Firmino’s side but King does state that Jota took part in an outdoor session at Kirkby on Wednesday as he took his recovery up a notch, with now only three days until the final.

The forward’s ankle injury was not as bad as first feared and will now need to respond well to his session before taking part in two training sessions across Friday and Saturday.

Liverpool are said to be “cautiously optimistic” that Jota can be included in the squad to meet Chelsea and will need to be an active member in the buildup to put his hand up for a starting spot.

It’s a mix of good and bad news but, thankfully, Jurgen Klopp is not short on options in the forward line with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all full of confidence.

The trio will likely be the ones to start with Jota an option from the bench, certainly not a bad weapon to have with silverware on the line.

He will likely join Alisson on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher handed cup duties, while a decision will also need to be made over Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.