Liverpool will face Norwich in FA Cup last-16 with win vs. Cardiff

Liverpool will meet Norwich in the last-16 of the FA Cup should they overcome Cardiff this afternoon at Anfield.

The Reds have reached the fifth round of the competition only once before under Jurgen Klopp, back in 2019/20.

All will depend on how they perform against the Championship’s 20th-placed side to see if they can get there again, with Norwich to await the winner.

Who and where?

If they progress, the fifth-round tie will see Liverpool face Norwich at Anfield.

When would the tie take place?

The fixture is scheduled to take place in the mid-week at the start of March, currently pencilled in as Wednesday, March 2.

The tie, as it stands, sits between the League Cup final against Chelsea on February 27 and West Ham‘s trip to Anfield on March 5.

No replays

As in keeping with the previous rounds, the fifth round will also be decided on the day meaning extra time and a penalty shootout will come into play if required.

The full draw

Luton Town vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke

Peterborough vs. Man City

Liverpool or Cardiff vs. Norwich

Southampton vs. West Ham

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham

Nottingham Forest or Leicester vs. Huddersfield

Everton vs. Bournemouth or Boreham Wood