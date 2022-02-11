Jurgen Klopp admitted his surprise at how quickly Luis Diaz has looked like a Liverpool player and has now doubled down, saying it was “one of the best first games” from a new arrival.

Within 10 days of being confirmed as a Liverpool player, Diaz already has 122 minutes to his name as the Reds’ new No. 23 – and let’s not forget the assist, even if not officially accredited to him.

And it’s been enough time to show what he has in store, with his pace, tenacity, pressing and awareness making it so he does not look like the new kid on the block.

With a language barrier and limited training time, his manager has been left duly impressed and with his attacking options now at full strength, he has decisions to make.

“His skill set and character [has made him look at home],” Klopp told reporters ahead of the trip to Burnley.

“It was one of the best first games I ever saw from a new player, that’s true because it looks completely natural.

“But it’s only the first game and we have to see how he will adapt to all the different stuff and intensity in the Premier League.

“There’s no rush and [against Leicester] was a very good opportunity to start him, because of Sadio not being here yet and Mo coming back from an incredibly intense tournament.

“Yes, he showed up.”

It makes for a bright and promising start to life as a Red, and he already has Andy Robertson on side as in “His first training session I saw him flying about and thought ‘he’ll be OK here’!”

With a bedding-in period often needed for new arrivals, it goes to show just how confident Klopp is with his latest addition and his faith was rewarded in kind.

The manager will now have a difficult choice on his hands with Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all available, with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi also in the wings.

Not a bad problem to have, is it?