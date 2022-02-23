A date for Liverpool’s all-important title clash with Man City has now been set as the Premier League announce their latest fixture changes, though it could still change.

The Reds will be hoping to head to the Etihad poised to deliver a killing blow to their title rivals in April, though Jurgen Klopp has been keen to stress they are still playing catch-up.

Victory over Leeds on Wednesday night would see Liverpool move to within three points of the league leaders, who lost 3-2 to Tottenham at the weekend.

Both sides are looking for a perfect end to the campaign, and provided they maintain pace with each other – almost certainly needing to win every game – their meeting in Manchester would be pivotal.

The Premier League have now confirmed that Man City vs. Liverpool is due to take place on Sunday, April 10, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sky Sports.

However, that would shift to 5.30pm on Saturday, April 9 if either side is drawn a Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, April 12.

Liverpool and Man City are both expected to reach the next stage of the Champions League having taken resounding leads in their last-16 first-leg ties last week.

Meanwhile, the visit of Watford to Anfield has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 12.30pm, and will be broadcast on BT Sport.

The remaining Premier League fixtures in April – which see Liverpool play Aston Villa (away), Everton (home) and Newcastle (away) – are still subject to change pending the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 3.