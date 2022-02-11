Sadio Mane touched down in Liverpool on Thursday and took the time to rest and recharge as the Reds met Leicester, with Jurgen Klopp to assess his readiness for the trip to Burnley.

Liverpool’s No. 10 has been relishing in Senegal’s first Africa Cup of Nations success, with his return to Merseyside not rushed by the club as he savoured his moment.

The win over Leicester, which marked Mohamed Salah‘s return, was the seventh game that Mane was unavailable for but the trip to Burnley on Sunday could mark his return.

“Sadio will come in for training this morning and I assume will be in full training, then we will make a decision after that,” Klopp told reporters.

“Emotionally, he will still be high flying but physically we have to see how intense it was for him in the last few days.”

It will act as another boost to the forward options with Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino all available to the boss for some considerable firepower.

The midfield, meanwhile, will also have Jordan Henderson back in the fold after missing the win over Leicester due to a minor back injury picked up against Cardiff.

“Hendo definitely will be back, that’s the plan,” the manager confirmed. “Was the plan before the game and is the plan now – if nothing happens, he will play on Sunday.”

The return of Mane and Henderson would make for further tough decisions for Klopp in the matchday squad, with Joe Gomez and Divock Origi left out on Thursday with no injury issues as it means every player is up for selection.

A rare conundrum for Klopp!