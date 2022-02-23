From Joel Matip‘s brilliant finish to inevitable talk of the title race, Jurgen Klopp had plenty to discuss with the media after Liverpool’s emphatic 6-0 victory.

Here are the four key points from the boss after the delightful 6-0 win over Leeds:

Those fist pumps

There was a real show of emotion from Klopp after the final whistle, with his usual three fist pumps toward the Kop instead going on eight.

It’s not often these days that Klopp really lets loose and he admitted as much post-match, but it’s a sight we love to see at a time when there is everything to play for.

“If it would’ve been 10 seconds later, I wouldn’t have done it but in that moment I got a little bit carried away and it doesn’t happen too often anymore,” Klopp said of his celebrations.

?? ?? ?? ?? The best fist pumps yet! Jurgen enjoyed that! pic.twitter.com/XQ5Llj1ZOw — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 23, 2022

“Absolutely fine for the moment and I really love how the whole stadium responded to the game and how we really were in the game as a unit.

“I couldn’t be more thankful of the support of the people because so many things happen only because of them. I’m really that from time to time we can give them a performance and a scoreline like tonight.”

‘We don’t chase City, we try to win’

The victory made it so the gap at the top became just three and while it is a significant step, Klopp was quick to say points counting is not at the forefront of his mind, only winning games.

“Honestly, we don’t try to chase City, we try to win our football games,” he said.

“The thing is now we, obviously, have the cup final at the weekend and City plays I don’t know who [Everton] and will probably win, then it’s six points again before we play the next Premier League game.”

Liverpool now do not have a league game until March 5, but City will have only played one game at that point with their next coming the day after against Man United.

The defence

It was rock solid, Alisson‘s scare aside, and it made for the 22nd clean sheet of the season and while the six goals proved mightily impressive, it was the team defence that had the boss delighted.

“I loved the goals we scored tonight as much as I loved the clean sheet.

“Everything we do is based on a top, organised defensive performance and without that we are just a good football team. With that, we can be a successful football team.

“I liked the determination we showed again tonight in defending.”

We’ll take another of those displays on Sunday, please!

Can’t forget about Matip!

It everything Reds had hoped it would be and more, from the run to the pass and all the way through the finish – the promise had been fulfilled.

And Klopp was rightly “very happy” for Joel Matip as he notched his first goal of the season in style!

“The way Leeds defend, it gives, especially Joel on the right-side, the chance and duty to step in, to make yards,” Klopp explained.

“It is absolutely great and then you finish it off, not possible in all games and not needed in all games but against Leeds it is possible.

“He did that very well and got the full reward, very happy for him.”