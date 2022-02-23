“Perfect fit” Diaz and “unreal” Thiago hailed as Liverpool hammer Leeds

Liverpool thumped Leeds 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday evening, with Luis Diaz and Thiago receiving the bulk of the praise.

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

Premier League, Anfield

February 23, 2022

Goals: Salah pens 15′ & 35′, Matip 30′, Mane 80′ & 89′, Van Dijk 90′

Jurgen Klopp‘s team faced a vital Premier League clash against the Whites, looking to go within just three points of Man City.

They did exactly that, as their relentless form continues.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front from the penalty spot after a handball by Stuart Dallas, before Joel Matip added a second after a trademark run forward.

It was 3-0 before half-time, as Salah buried his second spot-kick of the night, all but putting the game to bed.

Sadio Mane bagged a brace late on, as Leeds‘ humiliation continued, and Virgil van Dijk completed the scoring with a stoppage time header.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s latest win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Many were in buoyant spirits after the final whistle…

This Liverpool team certainly have some kind of a sixth sense. — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) February 23, 2022

Wow stop it, leave some goals for sunday. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) February 23, 2022

Took it handy second half and bagged three goals. This Liverpool team is absurd — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 23, 2022

Strong performance, plenty of goals to boost goal difference & energy saved second half. 3pts off City with Wembley at the weekend. Just what the doctor ordered. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 23, 2022

“This is the Liverpool we all like ! Serious and relentless” – Logi Lomingui on Facebook.

Some passion showed by Jürgen at the end. He knows what that means. 3 points behind, better goal difference & we’ve got to go to the Etihad. Keep winning, see where we are when the points are totted up. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) February 23, 2022

Oh what a team we are honoured to be watching. Just enjoy and savour it. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) February 23, 2022

Think that’s the highest xG difference Liverpool have ever had in the Premier League! Over 4 definitely. Just waiting for the models to confirm… — Sports Analysis (@AnalyseSport) February 23, 2022

Liverpool's goal difference is now 4 goals superior to Manchester City's. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 23, 2022

Luis Diaz produced a magnificent display…

You can just tell we are going to have a lot of fun watching Luis Diaz over the next few years…. #LIVLEE — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 23, 2022

Btw, Luis Diaz just gets better every time I see him. Just growing in confidence every game, absolute gem we have. — Sam (@SamueILFC) February 23, 2022

Diaz is certified my word — SQ (@9squeeze) February 23, 2022

Diaz is so good I can already picture people in 2025 moaning that we haven’t got his contract extension sorted yet. — Dan (@Dan23_92) February 23, 2022

There was also lots of love for an in-form Thiago…

The Thiago slows down play boys will be quiet tonight. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 23, 2022

Thiago exceptional again What a footballer — Seany (@seanylawson) February 23, 2022

Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz, that is all. — PABL0 (@__PabloAgain) February 23, 2022

Thiago is unreal — Nasir (@nbalera) February 23, 2022

No doubt Thiago bossed the midfield today. My MOTM. — ebrahim. ?? (@EbrahimDavids14) February 23, 2022

Thiago Alcantara, incredible — Jack Powell (@JackPowell22) February 23, 2022

Some looked ahead to Wembley on Sunday…

Up the rampant reds, roll on Sunday! — Joseph Norton (@JosephNorton97) February 23, 2022

What a game. Salah doing Salah stuff. Diaz looks like a bargain. What an engine. Rock solid in defense. It’s on. Let’s go get a trophy on sunday. Come on reds. #LFC #YNWA — Anders Nielsen (@theredbeef) February 23, 2022

“What a good game from all the boys now let’s go on SUNDAY” – Kayle Wilks on Facebook.

This Sunday, we must take it as our first Quadruple. — ?????? (@_MalikLFC) February 23, 2022

Incredible performance from LFC. Onto Sunday come on you reds ???? — Jack (@Jack54HD) February 23, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.