LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with team-mates Luis Díaz (L) and Sadio Mané (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Perfect fit” Diaz and “unreal” Thiago hailed as Liverpool hammer Leeds

Liverpool thumped Leeds 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday evening, with Luis Diaz and Thiago receiving the bulk of the praise.

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

Premier League, Anfield
February 23, 2022

Goals: Salah pens 15′ & 35′, Matip 30′, Mane 80′ & 89′, Van Dijk 90′

Jurgen Klopp‘s team faced a vital Premier League clash against the Whites, looking to go within just three points of Man City.

They did exactly that, as their relentless form continues.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front from the penalty spot after a handball by Stuart Dallas, before Joel Matip added a second after a trademark run forward.

It was 3-0 before half-time, as Salah buried his second spot-kick of the night, all but putting the game to bed.

Sadio Mane bagged a brace late on, as Leeds‘ humiliation continued, and Virgil van Dijk completed the scoring with a stoppage time header.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s latest win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Many were in buoyant spirits after the final whistle…

“This is the Liverpool we all like ! Serious and relentless” – Logi Lomingui on Facebook.

 

Luis Diaz produced a magnificent display…

 

There was also lots of love for an in-form Thiago…

 

Some looked ahead to Wembley on Sunday…

“What a good game from all the boys now let’s go on SUNDAY” – Kayle Wilks on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

