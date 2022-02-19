Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (R) is challenged by Norwich City's Przemys?aw P?acheta during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Plays football like he invented it” – Liverpool fans can’t stop talking about Thiago!

Within two minutes of his introduction Liverpool were back on levelling footing, and within five the Reds were ahead. And it saw Thiago receive mass praise from supporters.

The Spaniard started on the bench against Norwich as Jurgen Klopp made seven changes from midweek, opting to keep things fresh while he has the ability to do so.

Norwich, however, were eager to force Liverpool off their tracks and Joel Matip‘s outstretched leg helped them do so before the manager turned to Thiago and Divock Origi.

What followed was Liverpool seizing back control, upping the temp and recycling possession with intent and impetus, which had not quite been the case before the No. 6 arrived on the scene.

Thiago‘s injuries and illnesses have forced Liverpool to be without him too many times than desired, but he’s simply magic when he is on the park and it was the same again on Saturday:

A world-class operator and one that can be the difference-maker for Liverpool this season, his influence is shown in abundance whenever he is on the field.

It was 30 minutes for him against the Canaries but 30 minutes that he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck toward all three points.

He has 18 appearances so far this season and the hope is that number will be bolstered significantly as the Reds continue their fight across all four competitions.

