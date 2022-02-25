Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Record Nike kit sales & latest team news ahead of final – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the weekend ready for the League Cup final, on the back of financial results being reported, another big midweek win and an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

 

Reds reveal financial results from BCD season

Turns out, no fans coming into the stadium all year can really hit the finances. Who knew?! Although, that was only in one area of Liverpool’s income – and overall it didn’t have as much of an impact as it might have done.

Despite a 95% reduction in matchday income, the total revenue deficit for 2020/21 was just £3m compared to the previous 12 months, £487m in total. The club’s loss before tax was under £5m and wages are down too by over £10m – while the (then-)new kit deal with Nike saw record sales for the Reds.

The word from the club was positive, despite the obvious setback of Covid during this period.

“Despite navigating through a very challenging and uncertain period, overall revenue remained flat, demonstrating the underlying financial strength of the business.

“It’s been an unprecedented time on and off the pitch. Our men’s team winning our 19th league title was a truly fantastic achievement, but not having supporters in the stadium to share the moment was not how we wanted it to be.”

The full details of our financial results can be read right here.

 

Team news ahead of Wembley

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

2EM6GBM LILLE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan David of LOSC Lille during the UEFA Europa League match between Lille OSC and Ajax at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Feb

  • Marcelo Bielsa says he’s very worried about Leeds‘ form but won’t quit after the 6-0 battering at Anfield. Don’t worry mate we do that to a few teams
  • Jonathan David is wanted by both Newcastle and Arsenal this summer, which is probably nice for the bank balance but not so much for the aim of winning trophies in the next couple of years
  • Manuel Akanji is the centre-back Man United have decided they’ll replace eleventy-billion pound captain Harry Maguire with after another season of struggling to change direction without looking like a riverbarge stuck on a rock

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hey, Hendo. GIVE US ANOTHER SHUFFLY FEET DANCE ON SUNDAY!

Tonight’s late fixture is Saints vs Norwich which should be decent. Or, you can watch our Champions League opponents Inter labour to a 2-1 win away at Genoa. The choice is yours, it’s Friday!

 

