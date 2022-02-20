Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Route 34 for Luis Diaz as Fortress Van Dijk stands tall for Liverpool

It proved a significant comeback for Liverpool against Norwich and the 3-1 win was a show of persistence as depicted by Luis Diaz‘s goal to seal the result.

The Reds know there are no guarantees in the Premier League and Norwich provided the latest reminder, which in turn sparked Liverpool back into life.

A new-look front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diaz were each on the scoresheet to guide Jurgen Klopp‘s side to a win while all the while breaking records and notching milestones.

After coming out of the unwelcome turbulence, there was plenty to smile about and that includes a handful of eyecatching stats.

 

Route 34

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson‘s perfectly weighted ball and Diaz’s finish rightly took the spotlight to close out the win over Norwich, but the entire build-up to the goal was one of persistence.

In fact, Liverpool had a sequence of 34 uninterrupted passes before Diaz tucked the ball away, the most for any Premier League goal this season, according to Opta.

And since Opta started recording the data, 2006/07, it is the most of any Liverpool goal in the league since – talk about beautifully worked:

In total, every Liverpool player bar Divock Origi got in on the act at least once!

 

The Old Guard

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane celebrate (Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)

It was a different looking front three against Norwich with Diaz thrown into the mix, but some things never change and that is Mane and Salah on the scoresheet.

The pair have been instrumental for Klopp over the years and again were there when the Reds needed them most, scoring three minutes apart.

And, according to Opta, it was the 30th time in the Premier League that both Mane and Salah have scored in the same match for the Reds – the most of any combination.

We’re thinking there’s more to come!

 

Fortress Van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) and Mohamed Salah after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As elegant and dominant as they come, he’s a formidable face for the opposition and forces them to think twice and then three times about taking him on.

At Anfield, Van Dijk is another beast altogether having never tasted defeat on home soil in the Premier League.

Van Dijk has played 58 matches at Anfield in the league, 50 have ended in victory and just eight in a draw – making for a total of 158 points from a possible 174 since he joined the club in January 2018.

Here’s to more undefeated days at Anfield!

 

Simply Salah

It wouldn’t be a Liverpool match if there was not another record or milestone achieved by the No. 11, he’s just relentless.

This time is no different as his tally moved to 150 in all competitions for Liverpool – only the 10th play in club history to reach the figure.

That in itself is a milestone to celebrate but that he achieved it in the second-fastest time is otherworldly, with only the great Sir Roger Hunt reaching 150 quicker.

It took Salah 233 games and Hunt 226, talk about fine margins!

