Thiago was forced to pull out of the Liverpool squad for the League Cup final on Sunday, and the midfielder looks likely to miss at least the next game due to injury.

Until 10 minutes before kickoff at Wembley, Thiago was due to start against Chelsea alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

But after pulling up during the warmup, the Spaniard was replaced by Naby Keita, with Thiago left in tears on the bench as he missed out on his first major final with the club.

Harvey Elliott took over as substitute, and eventually scored in the penalty shootout as Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on spot-kicks to take home the trophy.

Given the fanfare after the game, there was little mention of Thiago‘s injury as reporters spoke to Klopp, but journalists on Merseyside have now provided a minor update.

Goal’s Neil Jones has described the issue as a “tight hamstring,” with the club set to assess the 30-year-old over the coming days.

That makes an appearance in the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Norwich on Wednesday night doubtful, though Thiago was unlikely to start in that game either way.

It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but any setback for Liverpool’s No. 6 is a concern due to the number of fitness problems he has faced already at Anfield.

Before the 6-0 win over Leeds last week, Jurgen Klopp admitted the club did not hold the secret to keeping Thiago fit despite now working with him for over a year.

“Even when we work now longer together, obviously it’s still not ages and it’s not that we know absolutely everything,” he said.

“That’s why we try to – without keeping him outside when he’s ready to play – do the right things. That’s worked out now the last few games.

“That he’s a very, very good player, we were never in doubt about that. His skillset is insane.

“But it’s all about staying fit. That’s what we are working on together.”