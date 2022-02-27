The day has arrived, the first piece of silverware is up for grabs and Liverpool must clear the Chelsea hurdle to lift it. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It’s been some time since Jordan Henderson dusted off his trophy shuffle and Reds around the world will be eager to see it once again later today.

The Reds are in fine form to do so, heading into the League Cup final off the back of nine straight wins and an unbeaten run of 12 dating back to the turn of the year.

But Chelsea will be no pushovers and similarly have their tails up following six wins on the bounce, which included lifting the Club World Cup.

It’s going to be a tense and equally exciting afternoon, so can Liverpool make history and lift their first trophy of the season today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the League Cup final on the following channels worldwide:

MTV India, K-SPORT 1, RTSH Sport, RTSH 1, RTSH App, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Setanta Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, DAZN, Setanta Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, ESPN, Arena Sport 4, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, ESPN Chile, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky HD, Arena Sport 5 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Nova Sport 2, 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark, discovery+, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, DAZN2, Nova Sports 4, 601 HD Sports Desk, 661 Cable Sports, Digi Sport 1, Stöð 2 Sport 2, Voot Select, JioTV, Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sport 1, K-SPORT 1, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V4, Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, Match TV, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Arena Sport 3P, 111 mio Sports 1, Nova Sport 2, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, Movistar+, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, AIS PLAY, PPTV HD 36, beIN Sports 2 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Turkmenistan Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, ON Sports Premium, VTVcab ON

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.