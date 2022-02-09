Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both have FC Porto in common and while they were never teammates in Portugal, a shared teammate knows just what Liverpool’s No. 20 can now expect.

The excitement surrounding the arrival of Diaz only grew following his cameo against Cardiff, with his exquisite close control on the byline to set up Takumi Minamino offering a glimpse at what is to come.

Jota was positioned to be the benefactor from that specific move but got a close enough look at what the Colombia international is capable of.

But Jota had been forewarned by his and Diaz’s former Porto teammate Sergio Oliveira, now with Roma, over just how influential the new No. 23 will be for his own goal tally.

“I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league,” Jota said of Diaz to Premier League Productions.

“So I know his abilities and, for example, I had a chat with Sergio Oliveira, who is now in Rome, and he’s saying, ‘Now you’re going to score even more goals because Luis is an outstanding dribbler and he will get you those chances.’

“He’s a great player and I think he will be good in the Premier League and good for us obviously.”

The Colombia international adds further firepower to Liverpool’s attack and his cameo against Cardiff had Jurgen Klopp welcoming his “high press and counter-press”, adding “I love it!”

The duo have quickly hit it off and Diaz will, of course, also serve to help Jota – who has 15 goals from his 29 appearances this season – to edge ever closer to the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

With Jota firing on all cylinders, Firmino fit and well, Mohamed Salah back in the fold, Sadio Mane to return in the coming days and Diaz settling nicely into his new team, Liverpool mean business.