Liverpool fans took confidence from the Champions League quarter-final draw against Benfica, with some already dreaming of a seventh European Cup in May.

The quarter-final draw of the Champions League took place on Friday morning, pitting Liverpool against Portuguese side Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds will visit Lisbon for the first leg on April 5/6, before the second leg at Anfield on April 12/13.

If they make it through the quarter-finals, Liverpool will then take on either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, with Man City, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid on the opposite path.

Liverpool have not played Benfica since 2010, when they sealed a 5-3 aggregate win in the Europa League quarter-finals, and it represents the first meeting of the two sides under Klopp.

Many saw it as a favourable draw for the Reds, with supporters reacting to the news on social media…

Absolutely fantastic draw to face Benfica. Also great Chelsea, City and two Madrid sides are on other side of the draw so can't face them in semis. If we get past Benfica likely face Bayern in semis. Awesome! 7 times here we come. — Red (@TaintlessRed) March 18, 2022

What a draw for us! Have to be very confident. Obviously not a foregone conclusion, but I think it's pretty much perfect for us.#LFC #UCL — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) March 18, 2022

Aside from a potential semi-final being at home in the first leg, that’s a near ideal draw for Liverpool. Exciting times. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) March 18, 2022

“A second leg home tie against Benfica. The football gods are guiding us nicely.” – Greg EdWords on Facebook.

Cracking QF draw, very tough semi if Bayern get through especially with 2nd leg away #7 #lfc — Dan Holland (@danhollandlfc) March 18, 2022

He’d never admit it, but Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have handpicked a better draw. Benfica definitely one of the less daunting quarter-final opponents and avoiding a potential all-English semi-final is also a huge boost. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 18, 2022

That draw couldn’t have gone much better, apart from being at home second in the potential semi-final. Benfica are no push-overs but you’d expect #LFC to be in the final four. A trip to Lisbon in April too, the absolute dream. Paris is well and truly on. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) March 18, 2022

More than happy with that. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) March 18, 2022

Give them due respect, they've made it this far, but Liverpool will be happy with drawing Benfica, whom they owe one in Europe — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) March 18, 2022

A chance for Liverpool to avenge the £20m signing of Lazar Markovic from Benfica. — amar singh (@amarjourno) March 18, 2022

Always loved Mikael Silvestre! — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) March 18, 2022

imagine the two greatest sides in @premierleague history facing off in the last 3 weeks of may for the League, the FA Cup and @ChampionsLeague — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) March 18, 2022

“I’m happy for City Atletico…Simeone will be a huge pain and it’d help us in EPL title race.” – Davide Lucarini on Facebook.

Liverpool v Man City final the week after one of them pips the other to the title. Imagine. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) March 18, 2022

We could actually see a Liverpool vs City title race, Champions League Final & FA Cup final pic.twitter.com/KhB0ssQXPI — ? (@TheImmortalKop) March 18, 2022

While it is certainly one of the better draws Liverpool could have been given, a two-legged clash with Benfica will still be a sizeable task for the Reds.

The two quarter-finals will land either side of a potential Premier League decider away to Man City, which adds to the pressure on Klopp’s side next month.