Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“7 times here we come” – Fans react as Liverpool draw Benfica in Champions League

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool fans took confidence from the Champions League quarter-final draw against Benfica, with some already dreaming of a seventh European Cup in May.

The quarter-final draw of the Champions League took place on Friday morning, pitting Liverpool against Portuguese side Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds will visit Lisbon for the first leg on April 5/6, before the second leg at Anfield on April 12/13.

If they make it through the quarter-finals, Liverpool will then take on either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, with Man City, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid on the opposite path.

Liverpool have not played Benfica since 2010, when they sealed a 5-3 aggregate win in the Europa League quarter-finals, and it represents the first meeting of the two sides under Klopp.

Many saw it as a favourable draw for the Reds, with supporters reacting to the news on social media…

“A second leg home tie against Benfica. The football gods are guiding us nicely.”

Greg EdWords on Facebook.

“I’m happy for City Atletico…Simeone will be a huge pain and it’d help us in EPL title race.”

Davide Lucarini on Facebook.

While it is certainly one of the better draws Liverpool could have been given, a two-legged clash with Benfica will still be a sizeable task for the Reds.

The two quarter-finals will land either side of a potential Premier League decider away to Man City, which adds to the pressure on Klopp’s side next month.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments