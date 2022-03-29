Caoimhin Kelleher‘s success with the Liverpool first team is a source of great pride for his former club in Cork, with Jurgen Klopp recognising that with a kind gesture.

Signed from Ringmahon Rangers as a 16-year-old in 2015, Kelleher is the closest thing to an academy graduate establishing themselves in goal for Liverpool in many years.

This season, the young Irishman has made a big step up as deputy to Alisson, making eight appearances in all competitions and keeping four clean sheets.

His biggest role came in the League Cup triumph, playing against Norwich, Leicester and Arsenal on the road to the final, including some decisive saves, before taking his place between the sticks at Wembley.

Kelleher was the hero against Chelsea, scoring the winning penalty, and his performance was lauded both in England and back home in Ireland.

This week, Ringmahon Rangers – the club where Kelleher spent much of his childhood before heading to Liverpool – revealed that Klopp sent them his goalkeeper’s match-worn shirt from the final, along with a handwritten letter.

“To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers,” the Reds manager wrote.

What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out. pic.twitter.com/Rcw5wo3bB0 — Ringmahon Rangers (@RingmahonRanger) March 28, 2022

“Thank you for sending us Caoimhin. He’s done you proud! Cheers, Jurgen Klopp.”

The donation, organised by The Anfield Wrap’s John Gibbons, will take pride of place in the Ringmahon Rangers clubhouse in Kelleher’s hometown of Cork.

While it may be a small gesture from a club the size of Liverpool, it shows the gratitude held for those involved in the development of their young players.

That stretches beyond the coaches within the academy, and often towards other clubs involved in deals when those players were eligible to sign terms with the Reds.

Klopp is a manager who understands the value of this, and he is right to thank Ringmahon Rangers for Caoimhin!