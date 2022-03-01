Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ has become an unlikely anthem for Liverpool fans, and it got another airing after the triumph over Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday.

It all started in Kyiv, when Dua Lipa was brought in to perform the pre-match show ahead of the Champions League final in 2018.

Liverpool’s first Champions League final in 11 years, the fans took to it instantly, and it has followed Jurgen Klopp‘s side around through their success ever since.

From the fan park in Madrid to the stands at Wembley, ‘One Kiss’ has become a classic among the travelling Kop, and it was belted out by fans after Sunday’s victory over Chelsea.

Klopp even got in on the act, dancing to the track, produced by Calvin Harris, along with his players after the 11-10 penalty shootout win:

How it started ?? How it's going pic.twitter.com/sLm33S5VhG — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 28, 2022

Dua Lipa has now reacted to this latest rendition, sharing an LFCTV clip from the pitch on her Instagram story and describing it as a “lad’s anthem.”

The rising popularity of ‘One Kiss’ among Liverpool fans shows the importance of the moment surrounding football games, and in particular high-profile finals.

Given the situation in Ukraine at present, it is worth remembering the joy in Kyiv throughout the week of the Champions League final, when locals gladly accommodated travelling supporters priced out of hotel rooms.

And though Liverpool ultimately lost that final to Real Madrid, the experience of travelling to Kyiv will live long in the memory for fans.