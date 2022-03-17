Former Liverpool chairman leading purchase of Chelsea

The former chairman of Liverpool FC, Sir Martin Broughton, is leading the consortium to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Broughton was appointed as chairman at Anfield at the request of the Royal Bank of Scotland to oversee the sale of the club in 2010 from then-owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

A lifelong Chelsea fan, the former British Airways chairman successfully sold the Reds to New England Sports Ventures in October of that year for £300 million.

Broughton stepped down from the role shortly after the takeover by NESV (now Fenway Sports Group), calling his seven months at Anfield “one of the most memorable experiences of my working life.”

“I am proud to have been chairman during this turbulent time,” he said.

“Liverpool FC will always have a special place in my heart as a result of the relationships I have forged over these past months.”

Now, Broughton is leading a consortium with Lord Sebastien Coe to purchase Chelsea.

Sky News reports that Broughton’s offer – to be made before Friday’s deadline – will include funding from high net worth backers in the UK, Europe and the US.

“I am certain that Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter,” says Coe.

“He has an exceptional track record in British business, as well as unrivalled experience in shepherding Liverpool out of a very difficult situation.”

The bid from Broughton and Coe is just one of several for the London club, including the respective owners of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Jets, plus other billionaires.

Chelsea are said to be hoping for a quick sale after Friday’s deadline, potentially before the end of the season.

They are currently unable to sell tickets, sign players, or agree new contracts with current players.