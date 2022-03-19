The international break awaits following Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest, adding more games for Andy Robertson after an already taxing and relentless schedule.

With the first international break on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp will bid a host of his players farewell after Sunday with his fingers crossed for a healthy return.

As captain of Scotland, Robertson’s place in the side is largely untroubled but after their World Cup qualifier with Ukraine was postponed due to Russia’s invasion, they have lined up two friendlies.

First, Scotland will meet Poland before then meeting the loser of Wales and Austria’s play-off for Qatar, which will be played in the space of five days between March 24 and 29.

While they will view it as a valuable chance to keep the team ticking over for when their World Cup qualifier comes around in June, Reds will see it as a chance to hand Robertson a bit of a rest.

When Klopp was asked if he hopes Steve Clark will use common sense and not play Robertson for a full 90 minutes, the manager was quick to say “yes, very much [so].

“I just thought if we’ve ever had contact [with Clark] and I’m not sure, don’t think so. But definitely no contact about [Robertson’s game time].”

Robertson has played 34 games for the Reds so far this season and seven for his country, totalling 3,451 minutes since August.

Kostas Tsimikas‘ rise has enabled Klopp to rotate his left-back with greater efficiency and effectiveness this season, but the manager is still eager to ensure the 28-year-old does not run empty.

And he again added what is on the horizon in the summer for Scotland, saying: “Plus six [games] in the summer, I cannot believe it.”