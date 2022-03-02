Jurgen Klopp has offered a glimmer of hope over an extended stay at Liverpool, beyond his current contract expiring in 2024, with fans eager for a new deal at Anfield.

Previously, Klopp has deflected questions on his contract with the Reds, giving the impression that, as widely claimed, he will depart at the end of 2023/24.

But in his pre-match interview with ITV, ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Norwich, the German was slightly less dismissive over the prospect of an extension.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” he said.

“Our owners understood that things would take time, we needed time obviously.

“They are interested in development as well, not just in delivering immediately, and that’s pretty helpful.”

Whether this culminates in a much-anticipated new deal remains to be seen, but the suggestion is that Klopp is at least considering an even longer stay with Liverpool.

By 2024, he will have served as manager for almost nine years, which is comfortably his longest reign in charge of any club, having spent seven years with both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Despite criticism of owners Fenway Sports Group, Klopp is clearly at ease working within their structure, which has allowed him to build a successful side over time.

Liverpool won their 49th major trophy on Sunday, and could be in with a chance of a historic quadruple as they chase silverware in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Perhaps this ongoing success, and the regeneration of this world-class squad, will tempt Klopp to postpone his plans for a post-Anfield sabbatical and put pen to paper again.