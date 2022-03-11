Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Klopp’s latest Salah update & mixed team news ahead of Brighton – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the weekend with an early kick-off ahead of them tomorrow; Friday’s news is therefore on Jurgen’s presser, pre-game squad fitness news and the latest on Mo’s contract.

 

Salah contract concerns

Well, if you’re here for positive news on Mohamed Salah‘s deal, we’re sorry in advance.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t have a particularly good outlook when asked about it in his pre-game presser, though was fairly non-committal about what comes next.

“It’s Mo’s decision, pretty much. The club did what the club can do, there’s nothing bad to say about it. It’s all fine. From my point of view, it’s exactly like it should be at this moment in time,” he said.

“Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection or whatever, we just have to wait for that. It’s all completely fine. There’s no rush in that situation.”

Salah’s agent then quickly seemed to respond on social media, in a not very positive way also.

 

Bring on Brighton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (R) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz has started like a house on fire, but his legendary compatriot Tino Asprilla thinks he’s still a bit anxious in the final pass and finish and expects even more once he settles in

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel is interviewed after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Erik ten Hag is being spoken to as new Man United boss according to here. But it’s actually Poch. Except for here, where it’s now Tuchel.
  • Roman Abramovich’s sanctions and everything it means for Chelsea can be seen here: tickets, the club’s sale, FA Cup games and more
  • Michael Olise has been a very legit addition to the Prem and Patrick Vieira is already calling on his winger to stay at Palace for a very long time

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture? Lille vs Saint-Etienne is about as good as it gets. Or West Brom vs Huddersfield and the most circa-2017-relegationy-sounding battle possible.

 

