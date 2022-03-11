Klopp’s latest Salah update & mixed team news ahead of Brighton – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the weekend with an early kick-off ahead of them tomorrow; Friday’s news is therefore on Jurgen’s presser, pre-game squad fitness news and the latest on Mo’s contract.

Salah contract concerns

Well, if you’re here for positive news on Mohamed Salah‘s deal, we’re sorry in advance.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t have a particularly good outlook when asked about it in his pre-game presser, though was fairly non-committal about what comes next.

“It’s Mo’s decision, pretty much. The club did what the club can do, there’s nothing bad to say about it. It’s all fine. From my point of view, it’s exactly like it should be at this moment in time,” he said.

“Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection or whatever, we just have to wait for that. It’s all completely fine. There’s no rush in that situation.”

Salah’s agent then quickly seemed to respond on social media, in a not very positive way also.

Bring on Brighton

Chelsea and Abramovich were on the agenda in Klopp’s presser, so we’ve picked out the key points for you to digest as usual

Latest Liverpool FC news

Joel Matip has produced a real rarity by scooping a notable award – and only Liverpool players are on this list in almost a decade

Luis Diaz has started like a house on fire, but his legendary compatriot Tino Asprilla thinks he’s still a bit anxious in the final pass and finish and expects even more once he settles in

Latest Premier League chat

Erik ten Hag is being spoken to as new Man United boss according to here. But it’s actually Poch. Except for here, where it’s now Tuchel.

Roman Abramovich’s sanctions and everything it means for Chelsea can be seen here: tickets, the club’s sale, FA Cup games and more

Michael Olise has been a very legit addition to the Prem and Patrick Vieira is already calling on his winger to stay at Palace for a very long time

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Mohamed Salah dribbled through the entire Manchester City defence and scored an absolute screamer – no reaction from the public. Mbappe does a stepover to score an offside goal – “Best in the world” Most underrated footballer of our generation. So happy he’s at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/hMGNysiFP0 — ?????? (@KIopptinho) March 11, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture? Lille vs Saint-Etienne is about as good as it gets. Or West Brom vs Huddersfield and the most circa-2017-relegationy-sounding battle possible.