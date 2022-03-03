Kostas Tsimikas has proved a valuable squad member for Liverpool so far this season and after celebrating his first trophy with the club, is now eager to “celebrate everything.”

The Reds’ winning run continued on Wednesday evening, one that keeps the hopes alive in the three remaining competitions after tying up the League Cup with the trophy over the weekend.

And while Jurgen Klopp has not sought out talk over a quadruple, Liverpool’s ambitions are clear for the remainder of the season and it will require the efforts of the whole squad.

Tsimikas knows as much and after his 19th appearance of the season in the 2-1 win over Norwich, the left-back touched on Liverpool’s team spirit as the catalyst for any and all success.

“Hopefully we’ll celebrate all the trophies. We’ll go for all of them. We’ll give everything to celebrate everything,” Tsimikas said post-match.

“Everything is about our mentality, our team spirit. We had a big party but it ends on Sunday.

“This competition is very important also. Even with 10 changes, we play for the same goal, to win every game.

“Congratulations to all the boys who gave everything. We are a big family. Everyone wants to improve. This is a big challenge.

“We deserved the win. The team spirit is most important. We fight for each other. It’s a big family, this is most important in a football team.

“We always give everything in every game we play.”

The Greek Scouser was one of 10 changes on the night and was key in the build-up to the opener, again seizing his opportunity and bolstering Liverpool’s chances moving forward.

And Klopp recognises it is not always easy for his support cast but it’s a “decision the players have to make. But the door is always open (at Anfield) because you will get your chances and then you have to deliver and then you are part of it.”