Liverpool Legends host their Barcelona counterparts in front of a full house at Anfield, raising money for the LFC Foundation. We’re live with the action!

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK).

Teams

Liverpool Legends: Westerveld, Johnson, Kvarme, Hyypia, Agger, Carragher; Gerrard, Aurelio, Diao, Garcia; Kuyt

Subs: Dudek, Enrique, McAteer, Baros, Babb, McManaman, Smicer, Berger, Rodriguez, Downing

Barcelona Legends: Angoy, Belletti, Dehu, Davids, Trashorras, Savolia, Giully, Rivaldo, Garcia Edmilson, Coco

Subs: Soler, Tortolero, Rodriquez, Giovanni, Mateu, Guzman, Mendieta, Riera, Garcia

