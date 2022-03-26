Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard (L) celebrates with team-mate Dirk Kuyt after scoring the first goal during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LFC Legends 1-2 Barca Legends – As it happened

Liverpool Legends host their Barcelona counterparts in front of a full house at Anfield, raising money for the LFC Foundation. We’re live with the action!

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Keifer MacDonald, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @KeiferMacd & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool Legends: Westerveld, Johnson, Kvarme, Hyypia, Agger, Carragher; Gerrard, Aurelio, Diao, Garcia; Kuyt

Subs: Dudek, Enrique, McAteer, Baros, Babb, McManaman, Smicer, Berger, Rodriguez, Downing

Barcelona Legends: Angoy, Belletti, Dehu, Davids, Trashorras, Savolia, Giully, Rivaldo, Garcia Edmilson, Coco

Subs: Soler, Tortolero, Rodriquez, Giovanni, Mateu, Guzman, Mendieta, Riera, Garcia

Our coverage updates automatically below:

