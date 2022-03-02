Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round, looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time under Jurgen Klopp. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Tonight's blog is run by Dan Clubbe

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Minamino, Jota, Origi

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Matip, Robertson, Bradley, Morton, Elliott, Mane, Diaz

Norwich: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis; Normann, Rupp, Lees-Melou; Placheta, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Tomkinson, Sorensen, McLean, Gilmour, Dowell, Rowe, Tzolis, Sargent

Our coverage updates automatically below: