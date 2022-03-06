Liverpool edged past West Ham for a 1-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday, with a mixed bag of performances from a side that saw eight changes from midweek.

Jurgen Klopp employed rotation again following the 2-1 win over Norwich in the FA Cup, with his big-hitters returning for a must-win Premier League clash.

The Reds started strong, and were rewarded as Sadio Mane converted Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s dragged cross, with a solid rearguard needed to hold on for three points.

It was a far-from-vintage display from Liverpool, but the victory was all they could have hoped for as they keep the pressure on Man City.

So who stood out at Anfield?

Here, we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, TEAMtalk, The Redmen TV, Fotmob and the This Is Anfield readers.

On an evening that saw him break his assist record for a single campaign, with his 16th, Alexander-Arnold (8.4) was deemed Liverpool’s Man of the Match.

“Showcased some great delivery once again,” wrote This Is Anfield’s James Nalton, “not least the cross for the goal for Mane.”

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle praised the right-back for his “quick thinking” in setting up an early chance for Mo Salah, while he deemed his “defensive work impressive” too.

Just behind Alexander-Arnold in the ratings was Luis Diaz (8.2), who has slotted in perfectly within Jurgen Klopp‘s attack.

“A constant thorn in the West Ham side and showed some great pieces of skill,” assessed TEAMtalk’s James Holland, who added that the Colombian was “unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.”

Ibrahima Konate produced the third-highest rating (7.9) as he extended his unbeaten record with the club to 18 games.

The same praise did not go Salah’s way, however, with the No. 11 enduring an off day and receiving the lowest average rating of any of Klopp’s starters (6.1).

FotMob noted how Salah was only successful in one of his nine duels, and also pulled off just one of his attempted dribbles.

Klopp will be hoping the Egyptian can improve on this display in three days’ time, with Inter Milan the visitors to Anfield for a Champions League last-16 decider.