BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “magic” Luis Diaz as “ludicrous” officiating strikes again

Luis Diaz was a standout once more as Liverpool left Brighton with a 2-0 win, a valuable one in the title race. But it was a game that should have been played against 10 men.

The Reds were on the road for the first time in nearly a month in the Premier League, with Brighton the hosts as Klopp’s side looked to again heap pressure on Man City.

And while Brighton came out of the traps the brighter of the two teams, another Joel Matip assist paved the way for Luis Diaz’s second goal as a Red.

But controversy reined as Robert Sanchez escaped punishment for a reckless tackle, with neither a yellow card or a red being brandished in a dumfounding decision from the officials.

Mohamed Salah added the second from the penalty spot to take his league tally to 20 for the fourth time in his Liverpool career, before coming off with a knock.

The 2-0 win was the eighth in a row for Klopp’s side and keeps the wheels in motion to achieve the ultimate goal this season, and supporters had plenty to say on social media:

 

That included more praise for a certain Diaz…

 

And the lack of a red card was a big talking point…

The trip to the south coast was another potential banana skin for the Reds, but one they avoided with a timely goal on either half – although it certainly could have been more.

Klopp was readily shouting for his players to pass at the crucial moment and the goal difference could have taken a bigger boost, but the most important stat was Brighton 0, Liverpool 2.

The victory crucially keeps Liverpool on City’s coattails ahead of their Monday night game, and Alisson played a key role late in the piece for his 19th clean sheet of the season. Now to Arsenal we go.

