Liverpool fans spot Dean Henderson’s dreadful Maguire & Van Dijk prediction

With Harry Maguire floundering once again in Man United‘s 4-1 loss to Man City on Sunday, Liverpool fans have unearthed a dreadful prediction from his team-mate.

United were humiliated at the Etihad, with Maguire adding another glaring error to his showreel as he allowed David de Gea’s save to dummy through his legs in the buildup to Kevin De Bruyne’s second.

It came after a report from the Times that there was growing concern in the United dressing room over Maguire’s continued selection.

An £80 million signing from Leicester, the centre-back is in danger of becoming an albatross for a club in desperate need of a rebuild but, seemingly, in no position to implement one.

But in the wake of the Manchester derby, Liverpool fans spotted a dreadful prediction from United goalkeeper Dean Henderson from back in July, in which he compared Maguire to Virgil van Dijk.

“How can you doubt Harry Maguire? Nobody can doubt him,” the goalkeeper asked talkSPORT.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

He later added: “I’d put him in the same category as Virgil van Dijk, and I’ll be proven right in the next couple of years, because he’s only going to get better and better.”

Ongoing comparisons between Maguire and Van Dijk have largely stemmed from the similar fees paid for them, and the fact they both play in the same position for rival clubs.

But the England international’s continued struggle with United has left Liverpool fans baffled by the situation:

Elsewhere in his interview, Henderson attempted to justify his claim that Maguire would prove his doubters wrong.

“He plays every single game for Manchester United, the biggest football club in the world and no matter what he gives his best,” he said.

“Unfortunately you can’t play outstanding in every game because nobody is perfect, but Harry is a top centre-half.”

No doubt United fans would agree: if this is Maguire giving his best, letting his foot off the gas even slightly would be a disaster.

