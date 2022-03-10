Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans think Karim Benzema has dealt Mo Salah contract evidence

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

With Liverpool yet to agree a new contract with Mo Salah, who will be 31 when his current deal expires, fans believe Karim Benzema has shown why he is worth one.

Salah will see his contract with the Reds expire on July 1, 2023, which, as it stands, will mark the end of his time at Anfield after his sixth season.

However, while there has been no movement yet regarding extensions for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – also due to leave in the summer after this – Liverpool are pushing for fresh terms for their No. 11.

While it cannot be described as an impasse at this stage, it is believed that one of the complications when it comes to talks over a new deal for Salah is his age and the prospect of a major payrise at this point in his career.

Salah will turn 30 ahead of next season, and by the time his contract is up, he will have celebrated his 31st birthday.

This, traditionally, would see him past the peak age for a player in his position.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But there is evidence to suggest that Salah can play on at elite level well into his 30s, which Benzema highlighted with a star turn for Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman, 34, turned the game on its head with a second-half hat-trick as Real beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

And Liverpool fans believe this – along with a hat-trick for 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich’s 7-1 thrashing of Salzburg – shows why there should be no reservations over Salah’s next contract:

Salah certainly seems on course to settle into that group of evergreen, world-class players, with his remarkable consistency over the years, his relentless desire and his impeccable fitness convincing factors.

Klopp agrees that there is no set peak age, too, with the manager explaining as much last month.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“The massive advantage of an early-to-mid-30s player is he sees things in the right way, that he learned in his career, then he can still use that,” he said.

“Then he can be an even better player than he was two, three years before. So that’s the plan with all of them.

“There is no age ‘roof’. For clubs it’s different. Clubs think ‘we wouldn’t sign a 34-year-old player’ maybe, because they think ‘we cannot sell him anymore’.

“But if the player’s already in, it’s outstanding to have them around because they have experience, and if they have desire, then they have quality.”

Get that new contract sorted pronto!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments