Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno received the “worst possible news” with a season-ending ACL injury, prompting his old team-mates to send support.

Moreno is into his third season with Spanish club Villarreal, having left Anfield on a free transfer in 2019, and this time around reclaimed his starting spot under Unai Emery.

Last term saw the 29-year-old’s minutes limited by a long-term injury, but Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Osasuna saw Moreno make his 35th appearance of the current campaign.

Unfortunately, it will also be his last, with the Spaniard forced off just before the hour mark in that defeat and, on Monday, receiving the news that he has torn his ACL.

“Now the tests are done, the worst possible news is confirmed,” Moreno wrote on Instagram.

“I have a torn cruciate ligament in my knee and will be off the pitch for a while.

“Now it’s time to get up and get ahead with positivity, optimism and always with a smile. Thanks for all the messages.”

It is a major blow for Moreno, who also damaged his ACL in a pre-season friendly in 2020, which saw him make only nine appearances that campaign.

And though he is no longer a Liverpool player, he was given support from his former team-mates in response to his update, with Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Adrian among those to contact Moreno.

“Recover well mate,” wrote Henderson, while Robertson told him: “Speedy recovery my friend.”

Adrian, a fellow Spaniard whose time on Merseyside came after Moreno’s exit, added: “From now on a positive mentality…you will come back stronger than ever. Big hug!”

Another ex-Red who became close to the left-back during their time at Anfield, Lucas Leiva, wrote: “Friend always with you. I love you and you will come back stronger.”

Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic, Dominic Solanke, Christian Benteke, Jordon Ibe, Pedro Chirivella, Antonio Barragan, Luis Garcia, Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster were among the other former Liverpool players to issue support.