Liverpool would face Man City in FA Cup semi-final

If Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final tonight, they will face Man City at Wembley in the semi-finals.

The Reds have reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time under Jurgen Klopp and will need to overcome the Championship side for another first with a semi-final berth.

Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Norwich have all been overcome up until this point, with the Reds’ hunt for a historic quadruple now resting on their ability to inflict defeat on Nottingham Forest.

And should they do just that, another game is to be added to the schedule in mid-April.

Who and where?

The semi-final will be against, Man City and take place at Wembley.

Wembley has hosted the competition’s final four since 2008, a change from the use of neutral venues.

When is the semi-final?

Is to take place on either Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17.

This sits between the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica and the visit of Man United in the Premier League.

Of course, it also lands the weekend after the high-profile trip to City in the Premier League on April 10.

This would lead to the postponement of the trip to meet Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the Premier League, which would need to be rearranged for May should the Reds reach the Champions League semi-final.

Full FA Cup semi-final draw

Man City vs. LIVERPOOL

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace