Details of Liverpool’s rumoured away kit for the 2022/23 campaign have leaked, with a new artist’s impression giving a better idea of how it could look.

The Reds are set to return to white for their away kit next season, which will be the first time since 2019/20 – and a throwback to the successful 1960s and 1970s.

Last week saw the reliable Footy Headlines leak details of the Nike offering for 2022/23, with a predominantly white shirt with black detailing for the collar, cuffs and logos.

Its standout feature, however, is a marbled design of light blue and light purple across the body of the shirt, which gives it a unique look.

Now, 3D artist @ismet1m00 has given a closer impression of how the leaked design could turn out upon its release:

Though this is, of course, not an official image, it is a sleek and attractive design that should prove popular if it is how the away shirt is ultimately presented.

As with the home shirt, which is set to be a relatively simple design similar to that worn during the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons under Reebok, the new Nike away shirt will feature an updated Hillsborough tribute.

The main shirt sponsor will remain Standard Chartered, with Expedia for the shirt sleeves, while the classic Nike Swoosh is expected to feature on the chest.

It should be noted, however, that these leaked designs are not guaranteed to resemble the final product, with Footy Headlines having previously reported a dark green away shirt with an all-over iridescent pattern that was later scrapped.