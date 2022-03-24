Two games will decide who of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will represent their country at the World Cup later this year, with Liverpool’s No. 11 “fit and ready” for the occasion.

It is the second time that Salah and Mane are to fight on the international stage for a coveted prize, with the latter getting the bragging rights last time out.

A penalty shootout victory in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in February saw euphoric scenes of celebration in Senegal while Salah and Egypt were only left to watch on.

Now, only one of the two wingers can seal a ticket to Qatar later in the year with an aggregate win over two legs in the qualifying playoff.

And despite Salah having missed the trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup having still felt the foot injury sustained at Brighton, Egypt will not be missing their captain in the first leg on Friday.

“Mohamed Salah is fit and ready for the clash,” Egypt national team general manager, Diaa El-Sayed said, via KingFut.

The hope, of course, will be that the issue has settled and will not flare back up during the international break with Salah key for both club and country in the final months of the season.

And with the stakes known to all, Salah had only a simple message ahead of the first leg as he gets set to lead his side once more.

“We promise everyone that the players will give their all to win this match,” Salah told his teammates during the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ visit to the national team.

“I don’t want to talk much because everyone knows the importance of the two matches and god willing we will win the game.”

It’s a battle that will be eagerly watched by Reds and no doubt Jurgen Klopp, who rested Mane at Forest as to not instigate suggestions of handing either country an advantage.