Liverpool’s defensive players stood out in their 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, as the Reds booked an FA Cup semi-final place.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side faced their last game before the international break, making the trip to a Forest side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool were rarely at their best at the City Ground but they battled in a hostile atmosphere and eventually got over the finish line.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game late in the day, sealing a semi-final meeting with Man City next month.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored and FotMob and the TIA readers.

Joe Gomez (7.6) got the highest average rating for Liverpool, as he filled in impressively at right-back.

Having struggled for playing time this season, the 24-year-old produced a dominant showing, giving Klopp a timely reminder of his quality.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt it was a “very decent showing” by Gomez, having been “kept busy” by Brennan Johnson at times.

In second place was Ibrahima Konate (7.4), who came in for Joel Matip and put together a largely immaculate showing.

The Frenchman was “dominant in the air and calm in possession”, according to TIA’s Henry Jackson, on what was hailed as an “impressive day” for him.

Next up were Virgil van Dijk (7.3) and Kostas Tsimikas (7.3), meaning a clean sweep for Liverpool’s back-four in the top-three scores.

Van Dijk made a total of nine recoveries, as pointed out by FotMob, while Doyle claimed he was “effortless in some of his defending.”

Meanwhile, Tsimikas assisted the goal with a peach of a cross, although Jackson did highlight “several hopeful, aimless crosses” that proved frustrating.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (6.0) received the lowest average on the day, failing to take his opportunity and showing displeasure at being substituted.

Liverpool now have a two-week break because of the upcoming international break, with their next game the Premier League visit of Watford on April 2 (12.30pm BST).