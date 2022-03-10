Sir Kenny Dalglish will be reacquainting himself with a familiar role later this month as he takes up the manager’s position as Liverpool Legends meet Barcelona at Anfield.

The legendary Dalglish will be back in familiar territory on March 26 as the Liverpool Legends meet Barcelona in support of the LFC Foundation.

The Scot spent two spells as Reds boss, amounting to 381 games and with a win percentage that is the third-best among the club’s long line of managers (58.53%).

Only John McKenna (69.44) and Jurgen Klopp (61.88) can lay claim to a superior figure, with the latter having only recently eclipsed Dalglish’s number of victories (223) as manager.

And Dalglish is to return to the hot seat on what will be an enjoyable afternoon during the international break as familiar faces reunite for charity.

The club announced Dalglish’s role as manager on Wednesday, with John Barnes having already been confirmed as his assistant for the 3pm kickoff.

Maxi Rodriguez, Daniel Agger, Jose Enrique, Patrik Berger, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Steve McManaman are confirmed to be playing their part, as too Jason McAteer, Jerzy Dudek, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Vladimir Smicer and Phil Babb.

Javier Saviola and Edmilson are to be involved for Barcelona on a day that aims to raise valuable funds for the LFC Foundation, Barca Foundation, Forever Reds and the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

The last legends game to take place at Anfield was against Milan in March 2019, an occasion that also saw Dalglish dust off his managerial cap.

Tickets for the Legends fixture on March 26, priced from £27 to £45 for adults, are still available here.