Super League talks back on the table & Taki the king of cups – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are again revelling in the throes of victory, or something, after we knocked Norwich out of the FA Cup last night. Reaction and all the other news on Thursday below!

 

Not this again!

European Super League, v2.0. Oh joy. Apparently, last year’s greatest embarrassment in the sporting world simply wasn’t enough for Agnelli, Perez and the gang.

Yes, it’s back on the table and under discussion apparently – with LaLiga boss Javier Tebas spilling the beans on talks between Spain and Italy’s top sides.

“What they’re saying, especially the Real Madrid president, is that they failed a first attempt. They have seen it was difficult to get English clubs to take part. They are trying to design a model where English clubs are not present, there will be (representatives from) the other four (major European) leagues,” he said.

“There will be some sort of first division and a second division. As far as I know, national leagues will have access through the second division. Those in the first division, they have direct access because they will never get relegated. I don’t know if Agnelli will explain. And if he doesn’t explain he’s lying.”

All good friends again, then!

 

Reaction to Norwich and Minamino the cup-slayer

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 2, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (2nf from L) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal, the first of his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

  • Jesse Marsch has, unsurprisingly, already had to bat away the ‘Ted Lasso’ questions as he prepares to take charge of Leeds for the first time. Now if only they had a talented South American in attack too who we could enjoy watching…
  • Carlo Ancelotti is apparently on the list to become Manchester United manager next season. What a rollercoaster for him, going from Tom Davies in midfield to Toni Kroos and back to Scott McTominay
  • Djed Spence is on the right-back wishlist for Bayern, Spurs and Arsenal this summer – he’s a ‘Boro kid on loan at Forest. Every single one of those have bought at least one right-back in the last two years, and more than one in some cases

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

In my Saturday league side we just shout: “Push up!”

Tonight’s late fixture sees Boreham Wood produce a giant-killing shocker to knock out Everton. Lampard’s plucky lads will put up a good fight though.

 

