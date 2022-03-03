Super League talks back on the table & Taki the king of cups – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are again revelling in the throes of victory, or something, after we knocked Norwich out of the FA Cup last night. Reaction and all the other news on Thursday below!

Not this again!

European Super League, v2.0. Oh joy. Apparently, last year’s greatest embarrassment in the sporting world simply wasn’t enough for Agnelli, Perez and the gang.

Yes, it’s back on the table and under discussion apparently – with LaLiga boss Javier Tebas spilling the beans on talks between Spain and Italy’s top sides.

“What they’re saying, especially the Real Madrid president, is that they failed a first attempt. They have seen it was difficult to get English clubs to take part. They are trying to design a model where English clubs are not present, there will be (representatives from) the other four (major European) leagues,” he said.

“There will be some sort of first division and a second division. As far as I know, national leagues will have access through the second division. Those in the first division, they have direct access because they will never get relegated. I don’t know if Agnelli will explain. And if he doesn’t explain he’s lying.”

All good friends again, then!

Reaction to Norwich and Minamino the cup-slayer

Our No18 was given the highest match rating by fans and media alike, while the boss hailed his impact on the line-up after the disappointment of missing the final at the weekend

Jurgen Klopp also equalled the win record of Kenny Dalglish last night – but in far fewer games, in the latest milestone for the boss

Latest Liverpool FC news

Kostas Tsimikas says he’ll “give everything” to celebrate more trophies with the Reds after collecting his first one at the weekend

Latest Premier League chat

Jesse Marsch has, unsurprisingly, already had to bat away the ‘Ted Lasso’ questions as he prepares to take charge of Leeds for the first time. Now if only they had a talented South American in attack too who we could enjoy watching…

Carlo Ancelotti is apparently on the list to become Manchester United manager next season. What a rollercoaster for him, going from Tom Davies in midfield to Toni Kroos and back to Scott McTominay

Djed Spence is on the right-back wishlist for Bayern, Spurs and Arsenal this summer – he’s a ‘Boro kid on loan at Forest. Every single one of those have bought at least one right-back in the last two years, and more than one in some cases

Tweet of the day and match of the night

In my Saturday league side we just shout: “Push up!”

Some discussion on the TV again about how high Liverpool’s line is, and is that high line dangerous – should it be pushed back 5 or 10 yards? Good point as the GD in the Premier League is only +50 via 70GF and 20GA. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) March 2, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Boreham Wood produce a giant-killing shocker to knock out Everton. Lampard’s plucky lads will put up a good fight though.