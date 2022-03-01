Thiago injury lay-off confirmed & Jurgen dampens quadruple hopes – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have to quickly get back into knock-out mode – it’s the FA Cup fifth round and Norwich are the visitors to Anfield, just a few days after our weekend League Cup win.

Thiago to miss two games at least

No Thiago, not this week. The boss reckons he could be back for the second leg against Inter though:

“He’s fine again, but not fit again,” Klopp said.

“Always, we don’t know that exactly. Weekend, not sure. Maybe Milan. After that, definitely.”

Not a problem for the FA Cup of course where he wouldn’t have played anyway in all likelihood, but he’ll be a miss against the Hammers. Hopefully this won’t be a recurring injury or one of those “back in two weeks” six-month absences.

Next up it’s Norwich

Dean Smith is unhappy about the 500-mile round trip on a midweek night that Norwich fans face, as well as potential rescheduling issues if they progress

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp basically isnt arsed by Harvey Elliott and the flare nonsense but he’ll have a word with the young’un to remember not to do it where the EFL busybodies can see him again

Former Red Andriy Voronin has quit his job with Dynamo Moscow, saying he cannot work for a club of the country bombing his own nation

Dua Lipa songs have quickly become a backing track to several notable LFC moments and the singer has had her say on the “anthem” being played in the Wembley celebrations

Latest Premier League chat

Ref chief Mike Riley has had to apologise for yet more abysmal, pathetic, shocking, incapable and utterly unsurprising refereeing/VAR calls

Kepa is wanted by Newcastle on a loan to buy deal in the summer, presumably not with a view to taking or saving penalties. Wahey!

Jack Grealish has to ignore public opinion and keep doing things that make Pep and only Pep happy, says Pep, to Pep, after being asked a question by Pep. Mikel Arteta was in attendance, nodding, then waving his arms wide. Pep.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Decent overall income from the academy system, but do we see Sterling as an academy graduate?!

Corrected rankings ??Thanks to many of you, we found several omissions in our 370th Weekly Post. We are really sorry about it ? Finally, @SLBenfica ?? leads the table with about €3?7?9?M from academy graduates transfers since 2015 ? Top 50 ? ? https://t.co/tghZEGeHLc pic.twitter.com/n94FHrcbL5 — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) February 28, 2022

Tonight’s games are in the Cups: Boro vs Spurs in the FA or Inter vs AC in the Coppa Italia.