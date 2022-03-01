Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Thiago injury lay-off confirmed & Jurgen dampens quadruple hopes – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have to quickly get back into knock-out mode – it’s the FA Cup fifth round and Norwich are the visitors to Anfield, just a few days after our weekend League Cup win.

 

Thiago to miss two games at least

No Thiago, not this week. The boss reckons he could be back for the second leg against Inter though:

“He’s fine again, but not fit again,” Klopp said.

“Always, we don’t know that exactly. Weekend, not sure. Maybe Milan. After that, definitely.”

Not a problem for the FA Cup of course where he wouldn’t have played anyway in all likelihood, but he’ll be a miss against the Hammers. Hopefully this won’t be a recurring injury or one of those “back in two weeks” six-month absences.

 

Next up it’s Norwich

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates with a smoke bomb as his side win the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks on as Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sends his penalty kick over the bar in the penalty shoot out during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kepa is wanted by Newcastle on a loan to buy deal in the summer, presumably not with a view to taking or saving penalties. Wahey!
  • Jack Grealish has to ignore public opinion and keep doing things that make Pep and only Pep happy, says Pep, to Pep, after being asked a question by Pep. Mikel Arteta was in attendance, nodding, then waving his arms wide. Pep.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Decent overall income from the academy system, but do we see Sterling as an academy graduate?!

Tonight’s games are in the Cups: Boro vs Spurs in the FA or Inter vs AC in the Coppa Italia.

 

