Thiago injury lay-off confirmed & Jurgen dampens quadruple hopes – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have to quickly get back into knock-out mode – it’s the FA Cup fifth round and Norwich are the visitors to Anfield, just a few days after our weekend League Cup win.
Thiago to miss two games at least
No Thiago, not this week. The boss reckons he could be back for the second leg against Inter though:
“He’s fine again, but not fit again,” Klopp said.
“Always, we don’t know that exactly. Weekend, not sure. Maybe Milan. After that, definitely.”
Not a problem for the FA Cup of course where he wouldn’t have played anyway in all likelihood, but he’ll be a miss against the Hammers. Hopefully this won’t be a recurring injury or one of those “back in two weeks” six-month absences.
Next up it’s Norwich
- Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to hear about LFC going for a quadruple! He has pointed out just how hard it is to do – and we’ve picked out five things from his press conference today
- Norwich will be missing Ozan Kabak among six injury absentees for the Anfield game, while here we pick out two potential line-ups for the Reds with heavy rotation from the final
- Dean Smith is unhappy about the 500-mile round trip on a midweek night that Norwich fans face, as well as potential rescheduling issues if they progress
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Klopp basically isnt arsed by Harvey Elliott and the flare nonsense but he’ll have a word with the young’un to remember not to do it
where the EFL busybodies can see himagain
- Former Red Andriy Voronin has quit his job with Dynamo Moscow, saying he cannot work for a club of the country bombing his own nation
- Dua Lipa songs have quickly become a backing track to several notable LFC moments and the singer has had her say on the “anthem” being played in the Wembley celebrations
Latest Premier League chat
- Ref chief Mike Riley has had to apologise for yet more abysmal, pathetic, shocking, incapable and utterly unsurprising refereeing/VAR calls
- Kepa is wanted by Newcastle on a loan to buy deal in the summer, presumably not with a view to taking or saving penalties. Wahey!
- Jack Grealish has to ignore public opinion and keep doing things that make Pep and only Pep happy, says Pep, to Pep, after being asked a question by Pep. Mikel Arteta was in attendance, nodding, then waving his arms wide. Pep.
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Decent overall income from the academy system, but do we see Sterling as an academy graduate?!
Corrected rankings ??Thanks to many of you, we found several omissions in our 370th Weekly Post. We are really sorry about it ? Finally, @SLBenfica ?? leads the table with about €3?7?9?M from academy graduates transfers since 2015 ? Top 50 ? ? https://t.co/tghZEGeHLc pic.twitter.com/n94FHrcbL5
— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) February 28, 2022
Tonight’s games are in the Cups: Boro vs Spurs in the FA or Inter vs AC in the Coppa Italia.
Fan Comments