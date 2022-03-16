Jurgen Klopp had plenty of fight in him as he met with the media after Liverpool’s vital 2-0 win at Arsenal, talking all things Trent Alexander-Arnold and the title.

Here are three key points from the manager after the latest Liverpool win:

Thiago creates wake up call

At this stage of the season, any small error can see you pay the ultimate price and Thiago certainly had hands flying to cover eyes with a horror backpass.

Alisson was there to save the day before the Reds then went up the field and Thiago provided the assist for Diogo Jota, a “wake-up call” to say the least.

“We needed the wake-up call, that alarm bell from Thiago… [it] increased the excitement a lot!”

It did the job in the end, the old ticker could have done without it though!

Coming out swinging for Trent

After a stern test from Gabriel Martinelli, which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold win some challenges and lose others, the manager again took the time to call out his critics.

Having said anyone who “says to me Trent cannot defend” that he will “knock them down” in front of Sky cameras, Klopp then doubled down on his message.

“Anyone who thinks Trent can’t defend, I’m sorry you don’t know anything about football,” he said.

And about that title race…

It’s another intense battle with Man City and each of the remaining nine games are going to have everyone on the edge of their seat and with their hearts in their mouths.

It may sound simple to say, ‘win every game and you are champions’ but it’s still an “insane number” to reach.

“I really don’t think a lot about City, that’s the truth,” Klopp explained. “Our only chance is to win an insane number of football matches. We’ve pushed each other to crazy levels.

“It’s not about City not having a striker,” he added on the two team’s forward options making a difference.

“You can’t open discussions like that. It’s not just having a striker there. If you want to be a striker for Liverpool, you work your socks off.”