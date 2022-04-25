It was No. 26 and 27 on the scoresheet for Liverpool as another invaluable win was added to the board, on a day that saw more misery piled on Everton from a familiar foe.

Despite being without a Premier League appearance since February, there was a sense of inevitability about Divock Origi entering the fray against Everton.

With five goals in nine appearances against the Toffees prior to Sunday, he has long been a constant thorn in their side.

And for what is expected to be his final outing against them, Origi proved crucial to the Reds’ 2-0 win, first helping to set Andy Robertson‘s goal in motion before striking himself for six in 10.

That sense of certainty for what Origi was to bring to the table was felt by the Scot, who also had a memorable afternoon with his first goal in front of the Kop!

“Incredible player, his record against Everton is pretty good. When he came on the pitch I think everyone inside Anfield believed he was going to score,” he told BBC Sport. “Probably even Everton fans, he’s done it that much that he’s probably one of the most unlikeable players for them and most likeable players for us. A credit to himself. “Back-post headers are rare! [It’s] my first goal at the Kop end, so it was an amazing feeling. [I’m] delighted with all of our contributions today. It’s been a big week and we’ve come through it unscathed.”

And what a feeling it was for the left-back, who could not contain his excitement after the ball nestled into the net – he’s living the dream of many:

Robertson was not the only one to laud Origi with adulation, with his post on Instagram receiving plenty of love from current and former teammates – a man made for the derby!

The Reds had to work hard for the win and the emotions were rightly savoured by Thiago and Luis Diaz:

A duo that Jordan Henderson is not alone in sharing the love for:

Fabinho, meanwhile, wins the best picture choice for his post as he celebrated Liverpool’s spirit after the 2-0 win:

Along with the three points also came a 20th clean sheet of the season for Liverpool in the Premier League, talk about impressive!:

The match was certainly one that could have seen frustration boil over but Liverpool have enough experience to stay the course and they got their rewards again on Sunday.

It closes off another important week for Liverpool and kickstarts another with a Champions League semi-final now to prepare for before a trip to Newcastle. Bring it on.