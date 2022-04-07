Carvalho deal done and centre-back interest revealed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are soon to be back in action, but before then we’ve got a few transfer rumours to round up and the details of one deal which is close to being confirmed.

Carvalho on the way: full details

Liverpool almost landed Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window, only for time to go against them. No fear, though, for it seems the deal will be wrapped up for summer anyway for the out of contract starlet.

There’s clearly no appetite from the Reds or Fulham for the matter to go to tribunal as was the case with Harvey Elliott, with all the financial details of the deal emerging.

The Times say a total fee of around £7.7m should be paid, with £5m of that up front and the rest in add-ons.

A five-year contract is in the works for the 19-year-old, who has already done his medical at Liverpool with Fulham’s permission – this deal is pretty much over the line for summer.

Transfers, near and far

Gleison Bremer continues to be linked to the Reds despite no real apparent need or prospect of us signing a centre-back. The €25m-rated Torino man is expected to move this summer, with Juve and Inter also interested

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was another widely linked with an Anfield switch over the summer, including in a protracted move where he switched to Sporting first and then the Reds later. That, clearly, hasn’t happened! But he has now made official his transfer to Portugal

Mario Gotze is maybe the rumour in the Jurgen Klopp era of transfers fans wanted, but didn’t happen. Turns out it wasn’t just some supporters who wish the move had gone through: Mario himself is still hoping for a reunion with his old boss!

Latest Liverpool FC news

If the Reds reach the Champions League last four we’ll play against either Bayern Munich or Villarreal – and it’s the Spanish side who took a shock lead in the first leg last night

Pep Guardiola has tried to claim that the 14-point gap his side held over the Reds – before giving it all up – was a “fake” one which didn’t really count

And a new song for our own manager has been debuted by Reds fans – will it catch on and be heard on the Kop?! Give it a listen yourself

Latest Premier League chat

Paul Pogba apparently prefers a move back to Juventus over a move to PSG this summer and, at this point, we have to figure him for an actual Man City fan just trolling United into constantly signing and losing money on him to the Italians

Cody Gakpo has revealed his fondness for Arsenal, amid continuing rumours he may be a target for United, Liverpool, basically any team which generates clicks

Robert Lewandowski is the player Barcelona want to spearhead their new revolution with hungry young players

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Points since the start of the 2018/19 season (144 matches): Man City – 338

Liverpool – 337 Average points per game: 2.34 We won't see this level of brilliance and consistency again after Klopp and Pep are gone. It's crazy. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 7, 2022

Tonight you can watch whichever Europa flavour you feel like. We recommend: Leipzig vs Atalanta!