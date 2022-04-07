Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Carvalho deal done and centre-back interest revealed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are soon to be back in action, but before then we’ve got a few transfer rumours to round up and the details of one deal which is close to being confirmed.

 

Carvalho on the way: full details

Liverpool almost landed Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window, only for time to go against them. No fear, though, for it seems the deal will be wrapped up for summer anyway for the out of contract starlet.

There’s clearly no appetite from the Reds or Fulham for the matter to go to tribunal as was the case with Harvey Elliott, with all the financial details of the deal emerging.

The Times say a total fee of around £7.7m should be paid, with £5m of that up front and the rest in add-ons.

A five-year contract is in the works for the 19-year-old, who has already done his medical at Liverpool with Fulham’s permission – this deal is pretty much over the line for summer.

 

Transfers, near and far

  • Gleison Bremer continues to be linked to the Reds despite no real apparent need or prospect of us signing a centre-back. The €25m-rated Torino man is expected to move this summer, with Juve and Inter also interested
  • Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was another widely linked with an Anfield switch over the summer, including in a protracted move where he switched to Sporting first and then the Reds later. That, clearly, hasn’t happened! But he has now made official his transfer to Portugal

 

  • Paul Pogba apparently prefers a move back to Juventus over a move to PSG this summer and, at this point, we have to figure him for an actual Man City fan just trolling United into constantly signing and losing money on him to the Italians
  • Cody Gakpo has revealed his fondness for Arsenal, amid continuing rumours he may be a target for United, Liverpool, basically any team which generates clicks
  • Robert Lewandowski is the player Barcelona want to spearhead their new revolution with hungry young players

 

Tonight you can watch whichever Europa flavour you feel like. We recommend: Leipzig vs Atalanta!

 

