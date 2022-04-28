Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“Could life get any better?” – Liverpool fans go wild over potential Klopp extension

Liverpool supporters have been reacting joyously to claims that Jurgen Klopp could extend his stay as Reds manager until at least 2026.

The German has arguably been the most important figure at Anfield in the last 30 years, transforming matters on and off the pitch to return Liverpool back to their perch.

Klopp’s current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and he has hinted in the past about enjoying a break at that point, nearly nine years after first signing for the club.

On Thursday, the Times’ reliable Paul Joyce reported that talks are underway to extend the 54-year-old’s stay on Merseyside, potentially for “at least another four years.”

It is a massive update and the release of the news suggests optimism within the club, and if Klopp did stay on well beyond 2024, it would feel more significant than any new signing in the coming years.

And as you can imagine, the news was met with delight from Liverpool fans across social media…

 

There can be no downplaying news such as this, even if Klopp attempts to do so himself.

He has transformed the club inside and out and he was made to lead Liverpool Football Club, hopefully now until at least 2026.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red!’

