Liverpool supporters have been reacting joyously to claims that Jurgen Klopp could extend his stay as Reds manager until at least 2026.

The German has arguably been the most important figure at Anfield in the last 30 years, transforming matters on and off the pitch to return Liverpool back to their perch.

Klopp’s current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and he has hinted in the past about enjoying a break at that point, nearly nine years after first signing for the club.

On Thursday, the Times’ reliable Paul Joyce reported that talks are underway to extend the 54-year-old’s stay on Merseyside, potentially for “at least another four years.”

It is a massive update and the release of the news suggests optimism within the club, and if Klopp did stay on well beyond 2024, it would feel more significant than any new signing in the coming years.

And as you can imagine, the news was met with delight from Liverpool fans across social media…

There was pure joy from Reds supporters…

Wow. Jurgen Klopp in talks over a new contract. Genuinely the best possible news for #LFC. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 28, 2022

I'd trade every single trophy this season for this to happen. And I'm being 100% serious. HUGE! https://t.co/Sa3351XHZk — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 28, 2022

Incredible news. This is the ONLY contract that matters. #UTFR https://t.co/GBPvEDuJMy — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) April 28, 2022

If we manage to keep Klopp AND Lijnders till 2026 then that would be absolutely unbelievable. The best two operators in their roles in the business. #LFC — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 28, 2022

Klopp extension =stability =long term attractiveness to up and coming players =still challenging at the top. — LFCZA (@LFCZA) April 28, 2022

Please Jurgen, extend my happiness. pic.twitter.com/2QjYfassVe — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 28, 2022

Could life get any better for Liverpool fans after that Jurgen Klopp news. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) April 28, 2022

Said for ages tying Klopp down is far more important than Salah's deal. Klopp is Shankly-esqe and our leader. Ideally of course we get them both done but the Klopp deal would beat anything — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 28, 2022

Extending Jurgen Klopp contract is the best decision* to possibly happen for this football club, players come and go but Jurgen Klopp is the reason where we are now, creating history and continuous happiness in our lives. Long may it continue. pic.twitter.com/Zig539HnVj — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 28, 2022

That news doesn't break if #LFC don't want it to, surely he's staying until 2026 now at least. If so, that is fucking HUGE, HUGE for us. I think he knows this club is perfect for him and he for us. It's a match made in heaven, long may it continue. I am buzzing even more now! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) April 28, 2022

Klopp signing a new contract would be more significant than any trophy we could win or signing we could make. Without a heartbeat the body dies, and Jurgen Klopp truly is the heartbeat of Liverpool football club.#Klopp #LFC — Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) April 28, 2022

What great news we get today #LFC — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) April 28, 2022

Others saw the positive impact it could have on Mohamed Salah’s future…

That’s what Mo wanted to hear….. — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) April 28, 2022

If Klopp renews, which seems likely from that report, it'll surely help in tying Salah down and likely when it comes to signing other players. Himself and Guardiola are the two coaches most players would want to play for, you'd think. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 28, 2022

Klopp extension had the likes of Tchouameni is exactly the ambition that Salah will like to see — Simon Bray (@SimonBrayLFC) April 28, 2022

Jurgen and Mo walking out v Wolves on the last game of the season having signed new deals.* *hopefully. pic.twitter.com/5iSAEYnQyL — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 28, 2022

Maybe Salah is just waiting for klopp to sign — Aby(phase delay) (@abraham__san) April 28, 2022

Imagine if Salah’s one demand aside from bigger wages was that Klopp stays… — . (@wr_ghty) April 28, 2022

If Klopp signs then Salah will immediately, I think that’s what he’s meant when he said it’s not about money — Dwsn (@NDAWS0N) April 28, 2022

There can be no downplaying news such as this, even if Klopp attempts to do so himself.

He has transformed the club inside and out and he was made to lead Liverpool Football Club, hopefully now until at least 2026.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red!’