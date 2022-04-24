Divock Origi has likely played his last Merseyside derby, and the Liverpool legend made sure to make it count with a hand in both goals in a 2-0 win over Everton.

It took Jurgen Klopp an hour until he had seen enough, with Everton‘s frustrating approach countered by a measured double substitution.

Off came Naby Keita and the booked Sadio Mane, on came Origi and Luis Diaz. Those changes turned the tide.

The very presence of Origi sparked the chaos that led to Andy Robertson‘s opener, before the Belgian headed just shy of Jordan Pickford’s outstretched arms to make it 2-0.

Liverpool were certainly deserving of the win, but taking to social media after the game, supporters were left once again thankful for their No. 27.

Origi made it six goals against the Blues…

An absolute LFC legend. No doubts — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 24, 2022

Get that statue ready for the summer. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 24, 2022

Hahaha Divock vs Everton like clockwork every time — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 24, 2022

Divock Origi scoring against Everton is basically a written rule now. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) April 24, 2022

Either Everton get relegated or Origi joins Milan. Either way, they'll soon be at peace. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 24, 2022

Hahah Origi loves the blues — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 24, 2022

In Liverpool's entire history, only Steven Gerrard (7) has scored more home league goals against Everton than Divock Origi (6).#LFC #LIVEVE — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) April 24, 2022

Divock Origi is in a committed relationship with scoring in the Merseyside derby (Stats via @LFChistory) pic.twitter.com/AUhDYFSSvu — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 24, 2022

I'm going to miss Divock so much when he leaves. Such a loveable cult figure. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 24, 2022

Couldn't let Origi go without one more iconic moment. Icon pic.twitter.com/lvVpz8ITHm — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 24, 2022

This is Divock Origi's world and we're all just living in it. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 24, 2022

And Everton are into relegation territory…

As ugly a 2-0 win as you'll see, but that is absolutely massive. Really, really hope Everton go down after that if I didn't already – disgrace of a football team from front to back. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 24, 2022

Personally I'm glad that fixture is out of the way for a few seasons now. A voyage of self-awareness awaits the Ev and their plucky manager. Maybe one day they'll find their bollocks. — Hippokloppamus (@Hippokloppamus) April 24, 2022

Wink if your going down pic.twitter.com/QgwypzRoJx — annabel ??? (@annabelfc_) April 24, 2022

The reds still on for the quadruple and The Ev are going down! ? pic.twitter.com/UnctmlH7rL — Lee Siemaszko (@leesiemaszko) April 24, 2022

The School of Science has descended into the School of Dark Arts. Frank The Tory’s gameamamship quickly turned to thuggery. Vile football team. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) April 24, 2022

It was, of course, fitting that Origi came off the bench to decide the derby, as has been his mission over the years with Liverpool.

The header was his sixth goal in this fixture, scoring at least three more against Everton than any other opponent, but with a free transfer to AC Milan on the horizon it was almost certainly his last.

What better way to head out than to guarantee the Blues end the weekend in the bottom three?

Divock Origi, bona fide Liverpool legend.