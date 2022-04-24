Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s Divock Origi scores their second goal against Everton during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)
Divock Origi “like clockwork” in the derby with Everton “going down”

Divock Origi has likely played his last Merseyside derby, and the Liverpool legend made sure to make it count with a hand in both goals in a 2-0 win over Everton.

It took Jurgen Klopp an hour until he had seen enough, with Everton‘s frustrating approach countered by a measured double substitution.

Off came Naby Keita and the booked Sadio Mane, on came Origi and Luis Diaz. Those changes turned the tide.

The very presence of Origi sparked the chaos that led to Andy Robertson‘s opener, before the Belgian headed just shy of Jordan Pickford’s outstretched arms to make it 2-0.

Liverpool were certainly deserving of the win, but taking to social media after the game, supporters were left once again thankful for their No. 27.

 

Origi made it six goals against the Blues…

 

And Everton are into relegation territory…

It was, of course, fitting that Origi came off the bench to decide the derby, as has been his mission over the years with Liverpool.

The header was his sixth goal in this fixture, scoring at least three more against Everton than any other opponent, but with a free transfer to AC Milan on the horizon it was almost certainly his last.

What better way to head out than to guarantee the Blues end the weekend in the bottom three?

Divock Origi, bona fide Liverpool legend.

Fan Comments