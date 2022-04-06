Liverpool put two sides of themselves on show at Benfica but took a huge step towards the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 3-1 win, with Anfield awaiting next week.

The Reds secured a healthy 3-1 advantage in Lisbon, with Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to thank in what was a 90 minutes not too dissimilar to the English weather of late.

Andy by that we mean, Liverpool had a vintage and authoritative first half that was then swapped out for a sloppy showing that saw control handed back over to Benfica before then asserting themselves again.

In the end, the scoreboard was all that mattered and it reads advantage to Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The night did provide plenty of talking points and moments across social media that you may have missed.

Fabinho loved a goal celebration!

Fabinho was in and amongst the celebrations on Tuesday night, first struggling with a knee slide before dancing the night away with Diaz and embracing Kostas Tsimikas on the touchline.

Me after five?! What a great pic. pic.twitter.com/Dg6tkO0mXC — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 6, 2022

Our 2??0??th different scorer of the season! ? Well in, @IbrahimaKonate_ ? pic.twitter.com/Y4gsuJtdAS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2022

We do love to see it, though! Keep them coming, Fab.

Do you want any more signs?!

It’s out of hand all of this sign business, truly.

You have Benfica fans asking for the shirts of Salah, Firmino, Ox, Diaz, Fabinho and Jones – I mean you have to appreciate the diversity in that list, but really?

Getting on the @LusbyJack train ? can we ban this now.. pic.twitter.com/rDSmnYWVxT — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 6, 2022

Ban ?

Ban ?

Ban ?

Ban ? pic.twitter.com/CMRHOjBh8Q — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 6, 2022

It’s become an endemic.

Back to Reds hugging it out…

Look at these two, look at their smiles – hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of it on Sunday!

NFTs of the best kind!

For the first time, Klopp selected Fabinho, Thiago and Naby Keita as his midfield trio from the start and they certainly did not disappoint.

This is an NFT we can all get behind!

Keita, Thiago and Fabinho vs Benfica tonight. The midfield trio everyone was waiting for and they didn't disappoint at all. Keita was amazing today. pic.twitter.com/rPT25XV5jC — Pranav (@pranav_m28) April 5, 2022

Naby Keita had his best #UCL??? game last night. The Thiago–Fabinho-Keita midfield was just everywhere. Keita switched to the left in the second half and did even better, exercising control and stabilising the side. Ridiculous talent when he's fit. #LFC https://t.co/N9L6D9B8oL — Colin D'Cunha (@ColinsanityInc) April 6, 2022

The question now is will Klopp keep the trio together at Man City or bring his captain back into the XI?

Robbo always taking the positives

Andy Robertson had an eventful night, from supplying the assist for the opening goal to then having a shower of sticks and lighters thrown his way at the end of the match from the home fans.

The left-back took it in good spirits after avoiding a direct hit, and had a cheeky word to say in the aftermath!

“Quite a few lighters were thrown at me… Maybe it will help them stop smoking – so take the positives,” he said with a grin.

"Quite a few lighters were thrown at me… Maybe it will help them stop smoking – so take the positives." ? Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane discuss taking a two-goal lead back to Anfield, with the former making light of some unsavoury scenes… ? @msmith850 #UCL pic.twitter.com/XWgUPiRpYV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

Thankfully, Robertson, Diaz nor any other player was hit with a great deal of force.

And it goes without saying though that objects should never be thrown, it’s an immature reaction to something not going your way.