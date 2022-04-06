Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Fabinho’s tumble & an NFT to get behind – 5 things fans spotted from LFC’s win at Benfica

Liverpool put two sides of themselves on show at Benfica but took a huge step towards the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 3-1 win, with Anfield awaiting next week.

The Reds secured a healthy 3-1 advantage in Lisbon, with Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to thank in what was a 90 minutes not too dissimilar to the English weather of late.

Andy by that we mean, Liverpool had a vintage and authoritative first half that was then swapped out for a sloppy showing that saw control handed back over to Benfica before then asserting themselves again.

In the end, the scoreboard was all that mattered and it reads advantage to Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The night did provide plenty of talking points and moments across social media that you may have missed.

 

Fabinho loved a goal celebration!

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) dances with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) as he celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabinho was in and amongst the celebrations on Tuesday night, first struggling with a knee slide before dancing the night away with Diaz and embracing Kostas Tsimikas on the touchline.

We do love to see it, though! Keep them coming, Fab.

 

Do you want any more signs?!

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Supporters with banners asking for shirts after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s out of hand all of this sign business, truly.

You have Benfica fans asking for the shirts of Salah, Firmino, Ox, Diaz, Fabinho and Jones – I mean you have to appreciate the diversity in that list, but really?

It’s become an endemic.

 

Back to Reds hugging it out…

Look at these two, look at their smiles – hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of it on Sunday!

 

NFTs of the best kind!

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For the first time, Klopp selected Fabinho, Thiago and Naby Keita as his midfield trio from the start and they certainly did not disappoint.

This is an NFT we can all get behind!

The question now is will Klopp keep the trio together at Man City or bring his captain back into the XI?

 

Robbo always taking the positives

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson applauds the supporters after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Robertson had an eventful night, from supplying the assist for the opening goal to then having a shower of sticks and lighters thrown his way at the end of the match from the home fans.

The left-back took it in good spirits after avoiding a direct hit, and had a cheeky word to say in the aftermath!

“Quite a few lighters were thrown at me… Maybe it will help them stop smoking – so take the positives,” he said with a grin.

Thankfully, Robertson, Diaz nor any other player was hit with a great deal of force.

And it goes without saying though that objects should never be thrown, it’s an immature reaction to something not going your way.

