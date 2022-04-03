Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans tell Liverpool “don’t sell” Joe Gomez after “replacing the irreplaceable”

Joe Gomez laid on the opener in only his second Premier League start of the season, and fans lauded his impact in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

It has been a difficult season for Gomez, who despite being fit and available for the majority of games has only featured 16 times, including eight starts.

Four of those starts have come in the last 10 games, with two coming in the league as his importance grows in a ridiculously busy schedule, filling in for Joel Matip and, more recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Though right-back may not be Gomez’s favoured position, he impressed there in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, before excelling as he kept his place for the visit of Watford.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Saturday’s win saw the 24-year-old produce the fifth assist of his near seven-year Liverpool career, and his first since the 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta in November 2020.

With Neco Williams out on loan and James Milner shifting to a bit-part midfield role, Gomez stepped up when Alexander-Arnold needed rest, and added further evidence that he should be retained despite his peripheral status.

Reacting to the Englishman’s performance at Anfield, Liverpool fans hailed Gomez and outlined their hopes he will remain on Merseyside beyond the summer…

 

There was plenty of praise for Gomez’s impact…

 

While many believe he has again proved he is a long-term option…

It could be a pivotal summer ahead for Gomez, who enters the final two years of his contract in July, and there are a number of moving parts that could prove decisive.

Williams has made a sensational start to life at Fulham, and if the Cottagers are promoted to the top flight, it is expected that they could make a permanent offer to the value of Liverpool’s £10 million price tag.

The same could unfold for Nat Phillips, who has cemented himself as a first-choice starter for Championship challengers Bournemouth.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez (R) and Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Meanwhile, Milner could depart on a free transfer as his own deal nears its expiry, which would see Gomez dealt a clearer role within Klopp’s squad, battling for a starting spot at centre-back while offering cover at right-back.

Much will depend on the player’s ambitions, as he could almost certainly guarantee a first-choice role at another club.

But Gomez has proved on many occasions that he is good enough for Liverpool.

