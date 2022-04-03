Joe Gomez laid on the opener in only his second Premier League start of the season, and fans lauded his impact in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

It has been a difficult season for Gomez, who despite being fit and available for the majority of games has only featured 16 times, including eight starts.

Four of those starts have come in the last 10 games, with two coming in the league as his importance grows in a ridiculously busy schedule, filling in for Joel Matip and, more recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Though right-back may not be Gomez’s favoured position, he impressed there in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, before excelling as he kept his place for the visit of Watford.

Saturday’s win saw the 24-year-old produce the fifth assist of his near seven-year Liverpool career, and his first since the 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta in November 2020.

With Neco Williams out on loan and James Milner shifting to a bit-part midfield role, Gomez stepped up when Alexander-Arnold needed rest, and added further evidence that he should be retained despite his peripheral status.

Reacting to the Englishman’s performance at Anfield, Liverpool fans hailed Gomez and outlined their hopes he will remain on Merseyside beyond the summer…

There was plenty of praise for Gomez’s impact…

Today proof of how good Joe Gomez is and could be. Quick, athletic, dominant in the air. Tasked with replacing someone as good as Trent but did so brilliantly. Would be a real shame to lose him in the summer. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 2, 2022

Very impressed with Joe Gomez again. The man isn't a right back, he certainly isn't an Alexander-Arnold brand of right back, but he gives everything and the foundation is very very strong. He was asked to replace the irreplaceable today and he did it. That assist was magnificent. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 2, 2022

Credit to Joe Gomez today, massive performance and a sensational assist on his 2nd start this season, stepped up when called upon. pic.twitter.com/NjSnJCbX66 — ?? (@AnfieldPyro) April 2, 2022

Delighted for Joe Gomez. He's been a major part of the Klopp era. Lovely cross today to set up Jota. Still an excellent player in there. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) April 2, 2022

Joe Gomez deserves so much credit. Coming back from a fourth major career injury at only 24, gets only his 2nd league start all season out of position and gets an assist and defensively sound. Hasn’t moaned at all and been quality. Absolutely love him. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) April 2, 2022

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.

Joe Gomez is one of the best backup RBs in the league and would probably start in that position for large number of teams in the league. Great to see him getting back into the swing of things. ? — Tyler Sox (@mrsox87) April 2, 2022

Joe Gomez doing well at RB. Things you love to see ? — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) April 2, 2022

I felt some of the deliveres that Joe Gomez put in today were just superb. Almost set up a second for Jota late on too. It wasn't a a real strength of his previously. He's not a bad option at RB for when Trent is out of the team. — Cathal OL ????? (@IrishRED05) April 2, 2022

Trent Gomez!!!!!!!! What a cross. Jota with the finish but that’s excellent for Joe Gomez So happy for him — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 2, 2022

That’s a great ball from Joe Gomez very Trentesque — Skippy Johnston ? (@LukeAFoley) April 2, 2022

JOE GOMEZ HAS THAT IN HIS LOCKER????? — Micha? (@MichaIT_03) April 2, 2022

My favorite part of Liverpool players doing great things is when they make a mockery of narratives in the process. Take a bow, Joe Gomez. — ?????? (@P_Lazaridis) April 2, 2022

We’ve all had our doubts about his future but Joe Gomez form has come at the most perfect timing. pic.twitter.com/vKMj7urRB9 — Carl (@LFCCarl_) April 2, 2022

This Joe Gomez redemption arc is going to be beautiful — ???? ?? (@AlexFtbl) April 2, 2022

While many believe he has again proved he is a long-term option…

By the way, I really don’t want Joe Gomez to leave Liverpool in the summer. Very very good footballer. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) April 2, 2022

I really hope we keep Joe Gomez. — ???? (@ZachFtbl) April 3, 2022

Joe Gomez played like a modern full back today and was excellent, don’t sell him in the summer — Jason Minlah ? (@bigjlfc) April 2, 2022

Joe Gomez looked really good by the way. I don’t want him to leave. He needs to thug out this stay. The keys are his and Konate if he’s patient but I can a see a loan move too — Mo Salah Mo Problems? (@ezflanking433) April 2, 2022

I’d be absolutely devastated to see Joe Gomez leave the club in the summer. He’s still young and I genuinely believe he’s the future at CB with Konate although if he keeps whipping crosses in like yesterday Trent will be worried ? — K (@Kier_again) April 3, 2022

Joe Gomez is the ultimate professional, never complains and always turns up when he’s needed. Would hate to see him leave. #LFC #LIVWAT — Rush The Kop (@RushTheKop) April 2, 2022

It could be a pivotal summer ahead for Gomez, who enters the final two years of his contract in July, and there are a number of moving parts that could prove decisive.

Williams has made a sensational start to life at Fulham, and if the Cottagers are promoted to the top flight, it is expected that they could make a permanent offer to the value of Liverpool’s £10 million price tag.

The same could unfold for Nat Phillips, who has cemented himself as a first-choice starter for Championship challengers Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Milner could depart on a free transfer as his own deal nears its expiry, which would see Gomez dealt a clearer role within Klopp’s squad, battling for a starting spot at centre-back while offering cover at right-back.

Much will depend on the player’s ambitions, as he could almost certainly guarantee a first-choice role at another club.

But Gomez has proved on many occasions that he is good enough for Liverpool.